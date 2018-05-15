Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Libraries see uptick in eBook usage

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 3:33 p.m.
Penn Area Library Director Dorene Miller shows the app she uses to access eBooks on her phone.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Since transitioning to a new system for lending electronic books, or eBooks, Penn Area Library has seen its digital content usage jump "by leaps and bounds," according to library Director Dorene Miller.

"It's mainly due to us switching to (the) OverDrive (system) and greatly expanding our book collection," Miller said.

At the end of 2014, the library had lent about 6,200 eBooks to patrons. At the end of 2017, Miller said, that number had jumped up to more than 7,700.

OverDrive is an American digital distributor of e-books, audiobooks, music, and video titles. The company provides secure management, digital rights management and download fulfillment services for publishers, libraries, schools, and retailers.

The service is in use by both the Westmoreland Library Network and the Allegheny County Library Association, which includes the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh.

"Last year on OverDrive we served more than 1.3 million titles," said Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh e-Resources Coordinator Hilary Lewis Lackner. "In 2018 we've done about 100,000 circulation a month, and that includes all the public libraries in Allegheny County."

In Westmoreland, library network Director Cesare Muccari said that while the network purchases the platform and makes OverDrive available, not all county libraries use it.

"We had very high numbers for eBooks, though, with a 15 percent increase over April 2017," Muccari said. "That's terrific news. We've averaging about 10,000 per month. For the first four months of 2018, we're up 7.5 percent over this time last year."

Lewis Lackner said Allegheny libraries have seen a "slow and steady" increase in eBook usage. She noted, however, that print book usage is not necessarily decreasing in proportion to its digital counterpart.

"For new titles, it's pretty standard where we'll buy a print copy, a large-print copy, and eBook copy and an audio-book copy," she said.

Lewis Lackner said readers are taking full advantage of both print and digital formats.

"It you're traveling, you're going to download some audio-books, or an eBook," she said. "I think it's not one or the other. We've just expanded the format so you can use either one."

The only area where there has been a decline, Lewis Lacker said, is books on CD.

"CDs just aren't as popular anymore," she said. "Plus, a lot of newer cars don't have CD players."

That has led to a rise in popularity for audio-books, which download to a library patron's device.

"I download them to my phone and use them when I'm walking," Miller said.

This summer, teen patrons of the Penn Area Library can participate in a free audio-book program called SYNC.

From now through July 25, SYNC will give away two audio-book downloads each week. They are free and will not "expire" the way a typical eBook does when it is lent by the library.

Participants can sign up for email and text alerts at Audiobooksync.com to be notified when each week's free downloads are available.

The only requirement is downloading OverDrive's free Libby app to a user's mobile device. The app is available at ebooks.WLNonline.org . Users can open the app, find their library and sign in using their library card.

A complete list of titles is available at Pennlib.org and at the library. For more on the SYNC program, see AudiobookSYNC.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

