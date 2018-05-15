Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

3 firefighters honored for saving man hit by car in Greensburg

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Tuesday, May 15, 2018, 4:09 p.m.
Tribune-Review

Updated 13 hours ago

Greensburg honored three firefighters for saving a pedestrian who was hit by a car.

The car struck William J. Murphy, 87, on April 17 in the parking lot of Ollie's Bargain Outlet on East Pittsburgh Street.

Greensburg Fire Chief Tom Bell happened to be driving nearby when he heard the call on his emergency radio.

He was first on the scene and found the Murphy's leg soaked in blood.

Bell tore off the man's pant leg and began treating the wound to stop the bleeding.

State Fire Marshals Chet Bell and Seth Helman arrived next.

The three firefighters administered first aid while they were waiting for an ambulance to arrive.

Murphy recovered from his injuries. He may not have if it weren't for prompt treatment, according to city leaders.

Chet Bell is a Greensburg assistant fire chief. He's not related to Tom Bell. Helman is a deputy fire chief with the Youngwood Volunteer Fire Department.

The three firefighters received certificates of recognition at Monday's Greensburg City Council meeting.

Tom Bell said he's honored by the award, though it meant more to him to see other firefighters recognized.

“These guys don't get recognized enough for what they do,” he said. “This is the job we do.”

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

