Meaning behind mysterious Mt. Pleasant window logos to be revealed Monday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

New window decals with the Mt. Pleasant Business District Authority's logo have been popping up in store windows, but authority president Ed Christofano is tight-lipped about what they mean.

Business owners and their patrons will have to wait until Monday to find out.

It's part of a new initiative to help keep Mt. Pleasant's business district afloat while an $11 million construction project on the borough's main thoroughfare continues.

Details of the initiative will be announced to business owners at 6 p.m. at the Mt. Pleasant Church of God. Only those in attendance will get $200 worth of free marketing, Christofano said.

He billed the plan as the first of its kind in the county and state.

The program was spurred by the ongoing construction on Route 31, or Main Street.

The project started in late summer and involves the replacement of intersections and paving of stretches of the road in the borough and township. Signs, handicapped ramps, signals and storm drains are being updated between Old Route 119 and Bridgeport Street.

Business owners understand the necessity of the work, but they have taken a hit, Christofano said. They've been seeing fewer people coming through their doors “which is understandable,” he said.

“The businesses collectively are still doing business,” he said.

The initiative will seek to help businesses regain patrons who may have strayed during the construction while also attracting new shoppers to the borough, Christofano said. The program is being funded by the authority.

“I believe this is truly the answer for increasing sales for all types of professional and retail businesses as we all move forward in 2018 at the conclusion of the construction,” he said in a news release.

The work is estimated to be completed in September.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.