North Huntingdon puts Sgt. Rizzo in charge of police

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A veteran North Huntingdon police officer will run the township's police force, once the department's only lieutenant retires May 31.

Sgt. Robert Rizzo, who has been a sergeant for the past 15 years, was approved by the township commissioners Wednesday as the officer in charge of the department, as of June 1. Rizzo will assume the duties of leading the department after Lt. Rod Mahinske retires.

Rizzo, a veteran of 27 years on the police force, will become the department's ranking officer once Mahinske retires. He'll work alongside sergeants David Sage and Jeff Bouldin and Det. Kirk Youngstead. Patrolman Michael Veronie will join the other officers in retirement on May 31.

“They definitely will be hard to replace. That's a lot of longevity to replace,” Commissioner Zachary Haigis, president of the seven-member board, said Wednesday.The commissioners have not indicated when they might hire a new police chief. Mahinske, who has been a township police officer since 1978, had been a candidate for the chief's post, along with several other officers. Only internal candidates have been considered since the township began the search process in January.

Mahinske has served as the officer in charge of the department since the township commissioners fired former chief Andrew Lisiecki in September 2016 on a controversial 4-3 vote. The commissioners did not name him either acting chief or interim chief.

Lisiecki's sued the township after his dismissal. He has sought $300,000 from the township and the four commissioners who voted to fire him.

To replace those retiring officers, the commissioners authorized the township's civil service commission to begin the testing process to develop a promotion list for sergeant and lieutenant.

The board intends to promote the same number of officers to be sergeant as are retiring, Haigis said. The township typically has just one lieutenant, Haigis said, but that does not mean the department is limited to just one.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.