Southwest Greensburg school to offer free meals for all students

Breakfast and lunch will be free for all 610 students at Amos K. Hutchinson Elementary School in Southwest Greensburg starting in September.

Greensburg Salem School District will enroll the school in the federal Community Eligibility Program, which will reimburse the district to provide free meals for all students, according to Superintendent Eileen Amato.

The program is open to low-income schools.

At least 40 percent of students must be eligible for a free lunch for a school to qualify. About 60 percent of Hutchinson students are eligible, according to district business manager James Meyer.

The program covers both breakfast and lunch.

Parents will receive a letter before the start of the school year explaining how the new program will work, Meyer said.

The district's other four schools are not eligible for the CEP, although individual students from low-income families will still be able to receive free or reduced-price lunches as usual.

Lunch prices at these schools will remain the same.

Students at James H. Metzgar and Dr. Robert F. Nicely elementary schools pay $1.25 for breakfast and $2.10 for lunch.

Students at Greensburg Salem Middle School and Greensburg Salem High School pay $1.30 for breakfast and $2.35 for lunch at Greensburg Salem Middle School.

