Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Southwest Greensburg school to offer free meals for all students

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Wednesday, May 16, 2018, 9:57 p.m.
Elementary students receive their lunches during summer classes at Jeannette McKee Elementary School on Thursday, June 29, 2017 in Jeannette.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Elementary students receive their lunches during summer classes at Jeannette McKee Elementary School on Thursday, June 29, 2017 in Jeannette.

Updated 7 hours ago

Breakfast and lunch will be free for all 610 students at Amos K. Hutchinson Elementary School in Southwest Greensburg starting in September.

Greensburg Salem School District will enroll the school in the federal Community Eligibility Program, which will reimburse the district to provide free meals for all students, according to Superintendent Eileen Amato.

The program is open to low-income schools.

At least 40 percent of students must be eligible for a free lunch for a school to qualify. About 60 percent of Hutchinson students are eligible, according to district business manager James Meyer.

The program covers both breakfast and lunch.

Parents will receive a letter before the start of the school year explaining how the new program will work, Meyer said.

The district's other four schools are not eligible for the CEP, although individual students from low-income families will still be able to receive free or reduced-price lunches as usual.

Lunch prices at these schools will remain the same.

Students at James H. Metzgar and Dr. Robert F. Nicely elementary schools pay $1.25 for breakfast and $2.10 for lunch.

Students at Greensburg Salem Middle School and Greensburg Salem High School pay $1.30 for breakfast and $2.35 for lunch at Greensburg Salem Middle School.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me