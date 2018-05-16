Greensburg Salem approves preliminary budget with no tax increase

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Greensburg Salem School District approved a preliminary $46.1 million budget Wednesday that keeps property taxes flat at 88.22 mills for the 2017-18 school year.

The school board vote was 7-2, with board members Jeffrey Metrosky and Robin Savage opposing the budget.

None of the board members discussed their vote at Wednesday's meeting, but Metrosky said last week that he would not support an unbalanced budget.

The preliminary budget would use about $561,000 from the district's reserves.

This is largely because of $300,000 being transferred from the district's general fund to its capital fund, which is used to pay for major construction projects.

The full budget will be posted on the district's website for public inspection soon.

The district has a month to make any last-minute changes.

Board members have discussed possibly adding another $100,000 expense to the budget to hire school resource officers to provide security.

Greensburg Salem has raised taxes in 16 of the last 17 years. The last time taxes didn't go up was 2009.

The board will meet to vote on the final budget June 20.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.