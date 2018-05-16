Flash floods swamp Sewickley, South Huntingdon, Sutersville

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Heavy rains caused rapid flooding in and around Sewickley Township on Wednesday night.

One woman had to be rescued from a flooded car in Sutersville, according to Westmoreland County 911.

Plummer School Road in South Huntingdon, near West Newton, was closed due to flooding, dispatchers said.

It was the only road in the county closed as of 11 p.m. Wednesday, but dispatchers said reports of flooding were still coming in.

There were no reported injuries, and no homes had to be evacuated, according to Westmoreland County 911.

The rain started about 10 p.m., two hours after heavy floods pummeled Pittsburgh's South Hills , leading to numerous road closures.

The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for Westmoreland County at 11 p.m., although the weather service said rainfall was already starting to taper off by then.

Flash Flood Warning including West Newton PA, Collinsburg PA, Wyano PA until 12:45 AM EDT pic.twitter.com/72ODHuPh6c — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 17, 2018

An estimated two inches of rain fell Wednesday night, with another half-inch possible, the weather service said.

The flash flood warning will expire at 12:45 a.m. Thursday, but a flood watch for the county will take effect 8 a.m. and remain through Friday evening.

Rain and thunderstorms are expected to continue through the weekend, according to the weather service.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.