Westmoreland

Murrysville police charge pair in 7-mile road rage chase on Route 22

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 10:04 a.m.
Updated 4 hours ago

An Export woman and Plum man were charged by Murrysville Police this week in an alleged road rage incident that spanned 7 miles along Route 22 between Monroeville and Export last month.

Heather L. Jankovik, 35, of Export, and Kelly Frank, 51, of Plum, are facing multiple criminal and traffic counts filed with Export District Judge Charles Conway in connection with the April 25 incident that began at a GetGo gas station convenience store in Monroeville and ended near the Cozy Inn cutoff in Export.

Patrolman Joseph Malone reported in court documents that he started receiving numerous reports around 9 p.m. of an ongoing “road rage” incident with two cars driving recklessly on Route 22 eastbound. Callers identified a gray 2008 Toyota sedan and a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze.

Malone reported he encountered Frank near the the Cozy Inn cutoff, who told him that he had met his ex-girlfriend, Jankovik, at the GetGo, and she had taken $80 off him before fleeing east on Route 22 toward Murrysville .

Frank reported his vehicle sustained more than $2,300 in damage to the driver's side caused by Jankovik's vehicle.

Malone reported that he interviewed several other motorists who witnessed the pursuit and one man told him that he yelled at Frank about the pair's reckless driving during the incident near Walnut Hill Plaza.

“... and Kelly told him that, ‘She stole money from me',” before driving away, the complaint states.

Malone reported that during a subsequent interview with Jankovik at the police station, she admitted driving her mother, Joyce Jankovik's car but claimed that Frank “sideswiped me” during the incident.

Heather Jankovik is charged with aggravated assault, making false reports to law enforcement, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, making improper turning movements, and failure to obey traffic signals. Frank is charged with reckless endangerment, reckless driving, making improper turning movements and failure to obey traffic signals.

Conway's staff mailed the complaints via summons this week. A preliminary hearing is scheduled June 19.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

