Cops: Man hid in basement of Greensburg home, attacked man with former girlfriend

Greensburg police arrested a man they accused of breaking into a home Wednesday night and hiding in the basement until a woman he described as his girlfriend returned with another man.

Bryce Lee Sisler, 26, of Hempfield, argued with the woman before going upstairs and confronting the man, according to a criminal complaint. Sisler allegedly attacked and kicked the man, court documents state.

He was jailed Thursday on $75,000 bond.

Police said they were called to an alley near Foster Street and Euclid Avenue at 9:17 p.m. and found Sisler, who appeared to have been drinking. Inside the residence, officers reported finding numerous blood droplets.

The woman told investigators that Sisler had been kicked out of the home on April 27 and that the locks were later changed, police reported.

Sisler is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

Sisler is charged with burglary, criminal trespass, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment and disorderly conduct.

A May 31 preliminary hearing is set. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.