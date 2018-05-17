Greensburg Hempfield library creates marketing intern team to implement Pitt Greensburg students' ideas

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ideas from a group of University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg students to promote the Greensburg Hempfield Area Library will become a reality this summer.

“I was so inspired by all of the wonderful work that they did that I went after putting together a marketing intern team for the summer,” library Director Casey Sirochman said.

The library partnered with Pitt Greensburg professor John Prellwitz's public relations class.

Students invented events and marketing materials, which they presented to library leaders.

“What could they do to make their library more of an attraction, and a go-to destination?” Prellwitz said.

The library posed an interesting challenge for students, Prellwitz said.

“It's such a longstanding public institution, and it's one that (students) don't necessarily focus on,” he said. “You don't hear about a lot of them spending their time there.”

Sirochman hired a team of interns to continue the students' work.

The library's first marketing intern is Francesca DeCarlo, a Brownsville native who was part of Prellwitz's class.

“It was nice for (Sirochman) to see all the hard work that we had put in,” she said. “There's a lot of these fresh ideas.”

DeCarlo and the library staff will work to revamp the library's social media presence on Instagram, Youtube and Facebook, using proposals created by the students.

“We were trying to give them recommendations to help them really be able to push on their social media,” said Jared Hoffman, a Pitt Greensburg sophomore. “Right now, I think in Westmoreland County there's not a huge appreciation for the library, and I think it's because a lot of people don't understand the services going on at the library.”

Sirochman has worked to better the library's public image since she was hired in November.

She took over shortly after a proposed property tax to support the library was rejected in four of six communities. At the time, she said she wanted to look for ways to bolster the library's presence in the community.

Working with the Pitt Greensburg class was one way to do that, she said.

Prellwitz's previous classes have worked with other local organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters and Excela Health. While some took the students' suggestions to heart, few embraced them the way the library has, he said.

“That's probably some of the best results we've had,” he said.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.