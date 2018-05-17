Westmoreland County Prison inmate accused of rape alleges taunting by guards in lawsuit

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 20-year-old Westmoreland County Prison inmate accused of drugging and raping two Greensburg women in January filed a civil lawsuit this week against the prison, warden John Walton and several guards alleging that he's been repeatedly taunted about the case.

The inmate, Levi Evans of Greensburg, alleges in a two-page, handwritten lawsuit filed at the county prothonotary's office that the alleged harassment began immediately upon his arrival at the lockup on Feb. 20 following his arrest by Greensburg police.

Evans reported in the complaint that as he was being “booked” into the prison a female inmate passed “and the C.O.'s (corrections officers) was talking about don't be around me because of my case.”

Evans claimed that he was subsequently placed in “a cell with blinds on it” so he could not see anything outside the cell because a guard claimed “I was looking at him the wrong way.”

He also wrote in the complaint that during meals, the guards “always make sure my table” is served last.

Evans reported in the lawsuit that at one point he questioned one guard about his treatment saying, “that's all you want to do is harass me?”

Evans wrote in the complaint his treatment at the lockup has caused him to be “confused, scared, emotional distress, depression (sic) at a high level.”

He seeks unspecified damages.

Walton could not immediately be reached for comment on the lawsuit.

Evans and another man, Benjamin MelvingDavis, 20, of Greensburg, are charged in connection with the rape of two women, 24 and 22, on Jan. 18. The women claim they were drugged before the alleged incidents.

Evans and Davis are charged with of rape of an unconscious victim, conspiracy and delivery and manufacture of a controlled substance.

Evans, who pleaded not guilty to the charges, remains in the county prison on $100,000 bond.

