Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Westmoreland air show, county parks, Historic Hanna's Town among events, projects awarded tourism money

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Thursday, May 17, 2018, 5:45 p.m.
Members of the U.S Army Golden Knights jump team exit their aircraft 13,000 feet above to complete a free fall descent that lasted 60 seconds at the Westmoreland County Airshow at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Members of the U.S Army Golden Knights jump team exit their aircraft 13,000 feet above to complete a free fall descent that lasted 60 seconds at the Westmoreland County Airshow at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport on Saturday, June 24, 2017.
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in formation as they performed at the Shop 'n Save Westmoreland County Airshow at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity on Sunday, June 21, 2015.
Evan Sanders | Trib Total Media
The U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in formation as they performed at the Shop 'n Save Westmoreland County Airshow at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Unity on Sunday, June 21, 2015.
Brooke Wiedemann, 5, leads her sisters Ava, 10, and Christine, 10, down the 96-foot Giant Slide at Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township on Tuesday, June 06, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Brooke Wiedemann, 5, leads her sisters Ava, 10, and Christine, 10, down the 96-foot Giant Slide at Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township on Tuesday, June 06, 2017.
Brooke Wiedemann, 5, races down the 96 foot Giant Slide, at Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township, on Tuesday, June 06, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Brooke Wiedemann, 5, races down the 96 foot Giant Slide, at Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township, on Tuesday, June 06, 2017.
Military reenactor Michael Mongelli, 77, of Mt. Lebanon poses for a portrait.
Daniel Kubus | for the Tribune-Review
Military reenactor Michael Mongelli, 77, of Mt. Lebanon poses for a portrait.
Re-enactors of the 8th Pennsylvania Regiment stand at attention during Fall Family Day at Historic Hanna’s Town on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015. The event continues Sunday.
Steph Chambers | Trib Total Media
Re-enactors of the 8th Pennsylvania Regiment stand at attention during Fall Family Day at Historic Hanna’s Town on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2015. The event continues Sunday.
The giant slide at Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The giant slide at Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
Volunteer Augie Nicolai (left) helps second grader Sam Water into breeches as classmate Felicity Martini looks on during a tour for students from Yough's Mendon Elementary School at Historic Hanna's Town in Hempfield Township on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Volunteer Augie Nicolai (left) helps second grader Sam Water into breeches as classmate Felicity Martini looks on during a tour for students from Yough's Mendon Elementary School at Historic Hanna's Town in Hempfield Township on Thursday, May 17, 2018.

Updated 9 hours ago

Along with helping bring jets and aerial shows to the skies above Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Westmoreland County officials will give a boost to parks — and in one case, a new signature slide — this year from an increased hotel tax dedicated to improving local tourism.

“We want to focus the hotel tax on improving our county parks system,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli said.

She and fellow commissioners on Thursday approved a spending plan to allocate more than $778,000 for local tourism promotion and park improvements, including a portion of the $1.2 million project to replace and upgrade the Giant Slide at Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township.

Commissioners in 2016 increased the daily room tax from 3 percent to 5 percent. Money generated by the hotel levy is allocated to promote regional tourism in Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties through the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau. More than $309,000 in tourism grants were awarded to Westmoreland destinations in February by the visitor's bureau.

Revenue raised from the increased portion of the tax is earmarked to promote tourism specifically in Westmoreland County, with that funding controlled by county commissioners.

About $2 million is raised annually from Westmoreland County's hotel tax.

On Thursday, commissioners identified eight projects to receive funding this year. That includes about $135,000 for the Westmoreland County Airport Authority to help pay for the airshow and other tourism-related expenses; $250,000 for Historic Hanna's Town; and $180,000 for the slide replacement.

Mammoth Park's 96-foot slide will close this fall and be replaced with a taller, more enhanced version next spring, according to county Public Works Director Greg McCloskey.

“It will be about 100 feet. We'll go a little bigger than the existing slide,” McCloskey said.

Commissioners last year allocated just $45,000 from hotel tax revenue, saying they wanted to save most of the cash for what they called an “ambitious” project.

Since then, more than $1 million from the tax had been banked, and officials expect revenue generated throughout the rest of the year will make more than $900,000 available in 2019.

“The goal is to promote the great assets we have here and bring people to them,” Commissioner Ted Kopas said. “I expect this to get bigger and bigger, if we are doing this right.”

Officials said they want the tourism account to grow with an eye on using it to finance a project that has yet to be identified — one that might be proposed as part of a new comprehensive plan for future county growth. That plan is expected to be approved this year.

“This (money) is all going to go to the right spots. We want to make sure we get the biggest bang for our bucks,” said Commissioner Charles Anderson.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me