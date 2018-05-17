Westmoreland air show, county parks, Historic Hanna's Town among events, projects awarded tourism money

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

• $6,500 to repair and maintain recreational walking and bike trails throughout the county.

• $19,000 in improvements at Twin Lakes Park, including construction of dek hockey rink bleachers and installation of new play equipment.

• $134,668 to the Westmoreland County Airport Authority to pay for promotion of this year's airshow, funding for a tourism conceirge stationed at the airport and for employees to attend a tourism convention.

• $250,000 for construction of a visitors and education center at Historic Hanna's Town in Hempfield.

Along with helping bring jets and aerial shows to the skies above Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Westmoreland County officials will give a boost to parks — and in one case, a new signature slide — this year from an increased hotel tax dedicated to improving local tourism.

“We want to focus the hotel tax on improving our county parks system,” Commissioner Gina Cerilli said.

She and fellow commissioners on Thursday approved a spending plan to allocate more than $778,000 for local tourism promotion and park improvements, including a portion of the $1.2 million project to replace and upgrade the Giant Slide at Mammoth Park in Mt. Pleasant Township.

Commissioners in 2016 increased the daily room tax from 3 percent to 5 percent. Money generated by the hotel levy is allocated to promote regional tourism in Westmoreland, Fayette and Somerset counties through the Laurel Highlands Visitors Bureau. More than $309,000 in tourism grants were awarded to Westmoreland destinations in February by the visitor's bureau.

Revenue raised from the increased portion of the tax is earmarked to promote tourism specifically in Westmoreland County, with that funding controlled by county commissioners.

About $2 million is raised annually from Westmoreland County's hotel tax.

On Thursday, commissioners identified eight projects to receive funding this year. That includes about $135,000 for the Westmoreland County Airport Authority to help pay for the airshow and other tourism-related expenses; $250,000 for Historic Hanna's Town; and $180,000 for the slide replacement.

Mammoth Park's 96-foot slide will close this fall and be replaced with a taller, more enhanced version next spring, according to county Public Works Director Greg McCloskey.

“It will be about 100 feet. We'll go a little bigger than the existing slide,” McCloskey said.

Commissioners last year allocated just $45,000 from hotel tax revenue, saying they wanted to save most of the cash for what they called an “ambitious” project.

Since then, more than $1 million from the tax had been banked, and officials expect revenue generated throughout the rest of the year will make more than $900,000 available in 2019.

“The goal is to promote the great assets we have here and bring people to them,” Commissioner Ted Kopas said. “I expect this to get bigger and bigger, if we are doing this right.”

Officials said they want the tourism account to grow with an eye on using it to finance a project that has yet to be identified — one that might be proposed as part of a new comprehensive plan for future county growth. That plan is expected to be approved this year.

“This (money) is all going to go to the right spots. We want to make sure we get the biggest bang for our bucks,” said Commissioner Charles Anderson.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.