Man accused of touching girls at Greensburg church gets tentative plea agreement

The attorney for a North Huntingdon man accused of touching four girls at a Greensburg church last month said Wednesday her client has reached a tentative plea agreement where his record will be expunged after he completes a probation program.

Martin Curtis Eseny, 58, avoided a preliminary hearing on a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct and a summary count of harassment in connection with the alleged April 22 incident at Christ's Church on North Main Street.

Defense attorney Jennifer L. Jackson of Munhall said Eseny tentatively agreed to enter the one-year Accelerated Rehabilitative Disposition program in connection with the incident. His time in the program may end after six months, if he meets all court-ordered requirements.

The probationary program is for first-time, nonviolent offenders. If Eseny completes it successfully, he can petition the court to expunge his record, Jackson said.

"He's not pleading guilty to anything. In fact, Mr. Eseny vehemently denies any inappropriate contact occurred with any children at the church," Jackson said.

She said since Eseny's May 10 arrest by Greensburg police he has "unfairly" received many harassing telephone calls and messages on social media about the incident.

Detective John Swank said authorities identified Eseny as the suspect after tipsters responded to a police department post on social media seeking help in the case.

Under the tentative plea, Eseny is to not have contact with Christ's Church in Greensburg, the victims or any children.

Police received a ChildLine report on May 1 about an April 22 incident that involved four girls, ages 6 to 10, according to Swank. Upon investigation, Swank learned that the alleged incident happened after church services in a social area of the church.

The girls reported to police that a man asked them to give him money to play the piano. When the group said they didn't have any money, the man patted one of the girls down between her shoulders and knees, according to court documents.

The girls also reported that the man threw M&Ms at them and dumped packets of sugar on their heads.

The incident was "blown out of proportion," Jackson said. "My client suffers from a hearing loss and talks loud and again denies any inappropriate contact occurred. He has no criminal record and wants to just put this behind him."

Eseny gained notoriety in February 2017 when he parked his motorcycle on Route 30 near Arona Road with a sign reading "Need lady friend," according to police and local media. The ploy led to him meeting the woman who now is his fiancee, police said.

A judge still has to approve the tentative plea agreement. Eseny remains free on $50,000 unsecured bond.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.