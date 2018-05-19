Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield woman pushed for law expanding funding to help victims

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 8:27 p.m.

Updated 12 hours ago

Suzanne Ward knows firsthand the struggles faced by child sexual assault victims and made it her mission to make funding more accessible to agencies that work with all victims and children.

Ward, 34, of Hempfield, along with Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Christopher Feliciani, were honored last week for their role in lobbying for the recent passage of legislation in Harrisburg.

Ward, who serves as board vice president for the Court Assistant Special Advocate program in Westmoreland County, spent three years pushing state lawmakers, including her mother-in-law, State Sen. Kim Ward, R-Hempfield, to support a proposed bill that ultimately allows more agencies, such as CASA, to be eligible to receive state funding.

“I just couldn't understand why they weren't getting any funding. It made me sick to my stomach,” Suzanne Ward said.

Ward, who as a teenager was the victim of sexual assault, said she knew more money had to be available and pushed her mother-in-law to sponsor the legislation that was signed into law last October by Gov. Tom Wolf.

That law more than doubled the number of members who serve on the Victim's Service Advisory Board, which recommends funding priorities for the Pennsylvania Commission of Crime and Delinquency.

Westmoreland County's CASA program is expected to be a beneficiary of the new law. The program serves 200 children who are involved with the court system, providing them with liaisons to advocate with social service agencies and the courts on their behalf.

CASA Executive Director Mandy Zalich said until two years ago, the program received no government funding and relied on private donations and fundraising efforts to pay for staff to assist the volunteer advocates. A CASA representative now sits on the expanded board that awards funding, and as a result Westmoreland's agency may see more state grants to allow local programs to expand, Zalich said

“It really does open up the door for ... victims to receive funding for programs they need,” Zalich said.

Suzanne Ward is a member of the expanded committee, appointed by the governor to serve as the board's victim advocate.

Feliciani, who helped create Westmoreland County's CASA program in 2005, said Ward's advocacy and determination to lobby for the passage of the expanded state advisory committee will ensure future funding for the program.

“This opens the door to the sustainability of the program,” Feliciani said.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

