Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

From Yukon to Yukon: Retired Westmoreland priest plans mission trip to Alaska

Stephen Huba
Stephen Huba | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 8:27 p.m.
Sam Smolcic backpacking in the wilds of Pennsylvania.
Submitted
Sam Smolcic backpacking in the wilds of Pennsylvania.

Updated 12 hours ago

Sam Smolcic's life has come full circle.

A native of Yukon, Westmoreland County, the retired Orthodox priest is traveling to the Lower Yukon region of Alaska in July for a short-term mission trip among the native Yup'ik people.

Smolcic, 65, of Hempfield said the coal patch of his childhood took its name from the Yukon River gold rush of the late 1800s.

“In that era, they were mining bituminous coal at the same time the gold strike was going on in Alaska,” he said. “The community (in Pennsylvania) hoped that it would have as big a strike of black gold.”

That history started a fascination with Alaska that never abated.

Smolcic said the trip fulfills a 20-year dream to return to the mission field after traveling to Guatemala in the late 1990s.

“It was one of the things I promised myself before I retired,” he said.

Smolcic retired in December after 39 years in the priesthood. He served four Orthodox parishes, including, most recently, Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church in Belle Vernon.

As a priest, missionary and long-distance backpacker, Smolcic said he has been preparing for this trip for a long time.

“Every year after Easter, I've done 40-mile, solo backpacking trips in the wilderness of central and northern Pennsylvania. … I've been in the woods all my life, so that aspect of (the Alaska trip) doesn't frighten me,” he said, noting that he recently returned from a 29-mile trip in Moshannon State Forest in Clearfield County.

His July trip will take him to the tiny Yup'ik village of Pilot Station, a remote area in southwestern Alaska. There, he will work with Yup'ik children and teenagers at a summer camp sponsored by the Orthodox Christian Mission Center, or OCMC, and the Orthodox Church in America's Diocese of Alaska.

“The youth there, because they're so isolated, need to be reconnected to the larger church and to understand that their faith is spread across the world,” he said.

Smolcic said most of the young people are part of native Alaskan communities that were first evangelized by Orthodox Christian missionaries from Russia in the late 1700s. Among the first American Orthodox saints to be canonized were Russian Orthodox monks and priests who worked in Alaska, he said.

“That's really the cradle of Orthodoxy in the United States,” he said.

Pilot Station also sits in the fourth-poorest census area in the United States, based on per capita income, according to the Anchorage Daily News . The Kusilvak Census Area stretches from the town of Russian Mission west to the mouth of the Yukon River.

“It is a remote village accessible only by air, water or snowmobile, inhabited mostly by native Yup'ik people who practice a traditional subsistence lifestyle,” according to the OCMC website.

To contribute to Smolcic's fundraising effort, visit www.ocmc.org and look for U.S. mission trips under “Orthodox Mission Teams.”

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me