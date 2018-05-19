From Yukon to Yukon: Retired Westmoreland priest plans mission trip to Alaska

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Sam Smolcic's life has come full circle.

A native of Yukon, Westmoreland County, the retired Orthodox priest is traveling to the Lower Yukon region of Alaska in July for a short-term mission trip among the native Yup'ik people.

Smolcic, 65, of Hempfield said the coal patch of his childhood took its name from the Yukon River gold rush of the late 1800s.

“In that era, they were mining bituminous coal at the same time the gold strike was going on in Alaska,” he said. “The community (in Pennsylvania) hoped that it would have as big a strike of black gold.”

That history started a fascination with Alaska that never abated.

Smolcic said the trip fulfills a 20-year dream to return to the mission field after traveling to Guatemala in the late 1990s.

“It was one of the things I promised myself before I retired,” he said.

Smolcic retired in December after 39 years in the priesthood. He served four Orthodox parishes, including, most recently, Holy Resurrection Orthodox Church in Belle Vernon.

As a priest, missionary and long-distance backpacker, Smolcic said he has been preparing for this trip for a long time.

“Every year after Easter, I've done 40-mile, solo backpacking trips in the wilderness of central and northern Pennsylvania. … I've been in the woods all my life, so that aspect of (the Alaska trip) doesn't frighten me,” he said, noting that he recently returned from a 29-mile trip in Moshannon State Forest in Clearfield County.

His July trip will take him to the tiny Yup'ik village of Pilot Station, a remote area in southwestern Alaska. There, he will work with Yup'ik children and teenagers at a summer camp sponsored by the Orthodox Christian Mission Center, or OCMC, and the Orthodox Church in America's Diocese of Alaska.

“The youth there, because they're so isolated, need to be reconnected to the larger church and to understand that their faith is spread across the world,” he said.

Smolcic said most of the young people are part of native Alaskan communities that were first evangelized by Orthodox Christian missionaries from Russia in the late 1700s. Among the first American Orthodox saints to be canonized were Russian Orthodox monks and priests who worked in Alaska, he said.

“That's really the cradle of Orthodoxy in the United States,” he said.

Pilot Station also sits in the fourth-poorest census area in the United States, based on per capita income, according to the Anchorage Daily News . The Kusilvak Census Area stretches from the town of Russian Mission west to the mouth of the Yukon River.

“It is a remote village accessible only by air, water or snowmobile, inhabited mostly by native Yup'ik people who practice a traditional subsistence lifestyle,” according to the OCMC website.

To contribute to Smolcic's fundraising effort, visit www.ocmc.org and look for U.S. mission trips under “Orthodox Mission Teams.”

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-1280, shuba@tribweb.com or via Twitter @shuba_trib.