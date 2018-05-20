Clearing up the history surrounding local coke ovens

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Rescuing local history isn't exactly a popular pastime.

Just cutting through the brush to get to it can be exhausting.

Just ask Michael Mance, Tom Keller, Mary Ann Shaw, John Qualley or any of the dozen or so other volunteers who joined forces on a recent Saturday morning to turn back the hands of time at the site of the Hester coke ovens near the village of Brinkerton in Mt. Pleasant Township.

The assemblage of local history buffs and conservationists from the Sewickley Creek Watershed Association spent the day covered in bug repellent, wielding chain saws and pruning shears and wiping away sweat and bugs as they hacked away at the heavy brush that obscured the isolated coke ovens from anyone who happened to walk by the site.

It wasn't always this way.

In the early 1900s this region was the beating heart of America's mighty industrial muscle.

Mance, a local history buff who grew up in Delmont, blogs about his journeys to Western Pennsylvania's hidden industrial past at coalandcoke.blogspot.com . He said the Hester ovens are a critical link to local history.

Charles Henry Fogg, a local industrialist who lived several miles away in a tidy brick mansion atop a hill in Greensburg, and his partner, Morris L. Painter, built this long bank of coke ovens in 1900. They named it and the nearby mines that produced the coal for the coke ovens after Fogg's daughter, Hester.

Local histories suggest the ovens burned day and night until 1912, baking coal into coke, a refined fuel that burned hot enough to make steel.

Although the company ceased operations there after the mines played out in 1912, Mance said Fogg & Painter didn't destroy the ovens. Indeed, local legend and even a written record or two reflect that the ovens occasionally operated illegally for many years.

Coke oven owners often tore the stone and brick faces off the front of the ovens after they ceased operation to get them off the tax rolls. But many of the Hester ovens retain their original look, for now.

"They are the most accessible, intact ovens in Westmoreland County," Mance said.

In his opinion, they're well worth saving.

Today, the ovens are accessible to those willing to hike down a gated dirt road to the site now owned by the Sewickley Creek Watershed Association. The local conservation organization is working to clean up mine wastes that continue to threaten the creek more than a century after the mines closed.

Tom Keller, executive director of the association, who answered Mance's call to help clear away brush from the site, said conservationists and local history buffs want the Hester ovens preserved for the future.

In the best of all worlds, the Five Star Rail Trail, which now ends several miles away, could be extended to this site and interpretive signs added to tell its story.

John Qualley of Irwin shoots videos of such sites and posts them to YouTube. He's passionate about his hobby and was eager to help with the effort at the Hester ovens.

"I started filming coke ovens about 10 years ago," he said.

He's appalled that so few people realize the role sites like the Hester ovens played in American history.

"People ask, 'What's a coke oven? What's coke for?' Well, it fired the ovens that made the steel that built America," Qualley said.

Debra Erdley is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 412-320-7996 or derdley@tribweb.com or via Twitter @deberdley_trib.