Tiny snapping turtle thrills Southmoreland Middle School students
Updated 26 minutes ago
The Kiski-Conemaugh Stream Team's Melissa Reckner led a water survey with Southmoreland Middle School students that turned up a baby snapping turtle . The survey was held Thursday at the Laurelville Mennonite Camp in Mt. Pleasant. Reckner has been leading the survey for 13 years and reports the snapping turtle was a first for the survey. "There wasn't a dry kid at the end of the day," Reckner said in a post on the Facebook page of the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy .
Known as "snappers," these turtles have large heads with massive jaws to catch prey and for protection.
They frequent freshwater throughout the state.
Snappers' weigh between 15 and 45 pounds, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.
Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.