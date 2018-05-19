Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Tiny snapping turtle thrills Southmoreland Middle School students

Mary Ann Thomas
Mary Ann Thomas | Saturday, May 19, 2018, 7:33 p.m.
A young snapping turtle
Courtesy of Conemaugh Valley Conservancy
A young snapping turtle

Updated 26 minutes ago

The Kiski-Conemaugh Stream Team's Melissa Reckner led a water survey with Southmoreland Middle School students that turned up a baby snapping turtle . The survey was held Thursday at the Laurelville Mennonite Camp in Mt. Pleasant. Reckner has been leading the survey for 13 years and reports the snapping turtle was a first for the survey. "There wasn't a dry kid at the end of the day," Reckner said in a post on the Facebook page of the Conemaugh Valley Conservancy .

Known as "snappers," these turtles have large heads with massive jaws to catch prey and for protection.

They frequent freshwater throughout the state.

Snappers' weigh between 15 and 45 pounds, according to the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission.

Mary Ann Thomas is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4691, mthomas@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MaThomas_Trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me