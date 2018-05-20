Last chance to weigh in on Westmoreland comprehensive plan

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

To participate in planning for Westmoreland County's comprehensive plan, the online survey can be found at: https://bit.ly/2vKQ5Yj

Westmoreland County residents will have one final opportunity to participate in the ranking of specific strategies that will be proposed in an effort lure residents and improve quality of life issues.

Planners this week will close their survey that asks residents to rank 43 different issues in seven categories that will be addressed in the county's new comprehensive plan, scheduled for adoption by county commissioners in October.

The on-line portion of the survey is scheduled to close out on Tuesday. Residents will have one more chance to participate in a live voting session starting at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Loyalhanna Watershed Association in Ligonier.

Officials said a preliminary version of the new comprehensive plan will be submitted to the public this summer.

The plan, a $309,000 project that started in 2016, is designed to be a blueprint for future growth in Westmoreland County. Officials said it's a document expected to help reverse the county's declining population and offer solutions to help create jobs and improve quality of life for residents.

Through the initial planning stages, officials identified seven areas the document is expected to focus: Aligning the local workforce with businesses and education opportunities; helping the public discover Westmoreland County; repositioning local towns for the future; connecting residents with parks and nature; building healthy communities; adjusting to new economies and creating new transportation choices.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.