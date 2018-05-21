Murder suspect testifies against co-defendant in Vandergrift woman's slaying

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

While the body of a Vandergrift woman burned in a remote, wooded area of Derry Township, her suspected killers left to buy gas to fuel the fire, one of them testified Monday.

The men also bought food and drinks at 4:45 a.m. Feb. 17, 2017, later eating part of the meals and drinking a few beers at the scene where Ronny Cable, 34, was bludgeoned to death, according to preliminary hearing testimony.

A couple weeks later, Walter W. Cable, 25, of Greensburg, and Devin A. Akamichi, 25, of Export, returned to the scene off of Strawcutter Road near Keystone State Park, Akamichi testified.

"(Cable) wanted to make sure everything was burnt," he said.

Walter Cable was ordered to stand trial on homicide and related charges; Akamichi waived his right to a hearing on the same charges after testifying against his co-defendant. Both are accused of killing Ronny Cable, whose remains were found March 9, 2017, more than a week after her mother reported her missing. The two Cables are not related.

Family and friends of Ronny Cable listened to nearly two hours of testimony, most of which came from Akamichi, who detailed the trio's actions starting on Feb. 15, 2017.

While sitting handcuffed on the witness stand, Akamichi wrung his hands and sometimes looked down at his lap. He testified that he previously dated Ronny Cable for about five months.

Akamichi, Walter Cable and a third man hung out at Ronny Cable's home on Feb. 15, 2017, where there was some drug use by the two Cables and Ronny Cable rebuffed Walter Cable's sexual advances, according to testimony. Akamichi and Walter Cable visited her again the next day, when the group went to a Walmart in Harrison, Allegheny County, and Hillview Tavern in Oklahoma, according to police. That's where Walter Cable directed Akamichi to turn his cell phone off, according to testimony.

Cellphone records show Walter Cable's phone was powered off from 11:20 p.m. Feb. 16, 2017, until 4:19 p.m. the next day. Akamichi's phone was turned off at 10:05 p.m. Feb. 16 and turned on at 9:10 a.m. the next day.

Walter Cable twice suggested killing Ronny Cable, Akamichi testified.

"I asked him why would he do that," Akamichi testified, followed with Cable's response: "'Because she owed me money, and she ripped me off on pills.'"

Investigators believe robbery was the motive. Walter Cable stole money and prescription medication out of the victim's purse after her death. Akamichi said he didn't warn Ronny Cable or try to stop Walter Cable.

"I didn't know if he was being serious about it or not," Akamichi testified.

The group left the bar and headed toward Derry Township at Walter Cable's direction. He took over driving while Akamichi and Ronny Cable had sex in the back seat, according to testimony.

They ended up at a "little hangout spot" that was previously owned by a relative of Walter Cable, Akamichi testified. The three started walking to a wooded area when Walter Cable struck Ronny Cable with a small hammer about 10 times before strangling her, he said.

"I just stood there, I just went into shock," Akamichi testified. "She told Walter to stop hitting her, and she told me to get him to stop. I didn't. I didn't stop him."

Walter Cable lit the woman's clothing on fire and threatened his co-defendant to cover her body with wood to keep the fire going, Akamichi said. He led investigators to the gruesome scene on March 9, 2017, but the men weren't arrested until more than a year later on March 29.

County Detective Ray Dupilka said police found two rings at the scene belonging to Ronny Cable, folding chairs, numerous tools, empty cans of Genessee beer and food wrappers from their convenience store visit.

Pieces of bone and hair found at the scene matched Ronny Cable's DNA, Dupilka testified. A Mercyhurst University forensic anthropology team helped local officials recover the remains.

Surveillance video from a few locations corroborated Akamichi's account of events, Dupilka said.

The suspects didn't answer a reporter's questions after the hearing. Walter Cable has maintained his innocence. Ronny Cable's family declined to comment.

Walter Cable's attorney Tim Andrews said afterwards that Akamichi's credibility could be an issue at trial.

"The believability of this witness for the commonwealth is going to be the key to this case," Andrews said. "We think there's certainly grounds to attack that credibility."

Both suspects are being held in the Westmoreland County Prison without bond on homicide, conspiracy and abuse of a corpse charges. Cable faces an additional robbery charge.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.