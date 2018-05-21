Vandals strike park in Youngwood a second time

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

For the second time this month, members of the Youngwood Recreation Board cleaned up a mess left by vandals at the borough's Park and Pool field.

Vandals caused several hundred dollars' worth of damage at the public field, knocking over portable toilets and breaking into the “job box” where officials store the tools and supplies for preparing the field, used by area youths for baseball and softball games , said Alex Belgiovane, a member of the Youngwood Recreation Board.

“It's extremely frustrating, I can tell you. Some of our commercial-grade tools we use to prepare the field were broken ... rakes, brooms and those kind of things. And the bags of field dry were broken open and spread throughout the dugouts,” Belgiovane said. “It's similar to the damage that occurred (May 5) ... like they had done it before. It happened after 10 p.m. Saturday, and we discovered it Sunday morning.”

Recreation volunteers spent hours Sunday cleaning up the mess so teams could use the fields later in the day, Belgiovane said.

“And we had to spend more time Sunday afternoon making another report to state police in Greensburg,” he said. “We're just volunteers, and it's time-consuming and unnecessary.”

The field on Park and Pool Road is in a remote location, “but if anyone knows anything, we're hoping they call state police,” Belgiovane said. “It's like they are getting more emboldened. The last time they broke in, they scrawled in the infield dirt, ‘We're trespassing,' and now they come back and do it again.”

Anyone with information can contact state police at 724-832-3288.

