Westmoreland

Police: Greensburg man set fire to T-shirt in holding cell

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, May 21, 2018, 12:12 p.m.
A Greensburg Police cruiser photographed on Jan. 15, 2016, in Greensburg.
Barry Reeger | Tribune-Review
A Greensburg Police cruiser photographed on Jan. 15, 2016, in Greensburg.

A Greensburg man who police arrested under suspicion of public drunkenness allegedly set a T-shirt on fire through the bars of his holding cell last week, according to court documents.

Michael P. O'Connell, 42, reached through the bars of the cell at the Greensburg Police Station and used a lighter to set fire to a shirt, police said. O'Connell was not injured. Patrolman Frank Tempo extinguished the fire with water, according to court documents filed before Greensburg District Judge Chris Flanigan.

In addition to public drunkenness, O'Connell is now charged with arson, two counts of making terroristic threats, providing police with false identification and harassment, according to court dockets.

Flanigan ordered O'Connell held in the Westmoreland County Prison after he failed to post $100,000 bond following his arraignment Friday.

Police responded about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday to the vicinity of Arch and Wilson avenues for reports of a man “staggering” down the middle of the street, endangering himself and motorists, court documents state.

O'Connell provided police with a false name when he was taken into custody, Tempo reported. Police said O'Connell was placed in the holding cell just before 1 a.m. after admitting he gave officers a fake name. He said he was wanted on parole violations in connection with prior driving under the influence convictions in Greensburg and Jeannette.

As police completed paperwork, Tempo reported that officers noted the smell of smoke and quickly extinguished the fire in O'Connell's cell.

“While replaying video surveillance of the incident, I observed O'Connell to lay on the floor and place his hands outside of the holding cell ... he was able to retrieve a lighter (off the floor),” Tempo reported.

When asked where he put the lighter, O'Connell told officers he “flushed it” down the toilet, Tempo said. O'Connell also became belligerent and threatened officers, Tempo said.

O'Connell was transported to the county prison, where he was held on the parole violation. His preliminary hearing is scheduled May 31.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

