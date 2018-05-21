Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Cops: Westmoreland County inmate tells trooper trio took Uber to commit burglary

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Monday, May 21, 2018
An inmate awaiting trial at the Westmoreland County Prison recently admitted to state troopers he and two accomplices ordered an Uber ride March 6 when they burglarized a Salem Township home and made off with a duffel bag containing $17,000, police said.

The inmate, Zachary T. Jording, 21, who has formerly lived in Jeannette and Latrobe, was arraigned before Washington Township District Judge Jason Buczak last week on charges of theft, criminal conspiracy, criminal mischief and receiving stolen property in connection with the theft from a residence along Trees Mills Road in Salem.

Jording was arrested March 21 on several unrelated theft warrants from Latrobe. He unsuccessfully attempted to flee from county sheriff's deputies and Jeannette Police, who had received a tip that he would be accompanying his young son at a school bus stop in Jeannette.

Trooper James Daggett reported in court documents that the theft victim had recently provided troopers with video surveillance of the break-in and he had identified Jording as one of the participants.

Daggett said when he questioned Jording at the prison, Jording initially denied his involvement, “but when presented with still photograph images of himself present inside the victim's home, Jording then admitted his involvement.”

Jording told troopers that one of the other accomplices had gotten a tip that the victim could have money inside his bedroom, according to court documents.

Jording told Daggett that the three obtained an Uber ride from Latrobe to the victim's neighborhood and they exited the car “a few houses away.” They broke a window, entered the residence and found the black and gray duffel bag containing $17,000 in a bedroom and some marijuana, police said,

Back outside, the men summoned another Uber ride to the Ramada in Hempfield Township where the trio rented a room, divided the cash and marijuana, according to the court documents.

Records at the Ramada confirmed that Jording reserved the room at 9:32 p.m. that evening and paid cash for the one-night stay, Daggett said.

Court records filed with Buczak indicated the investigation is ongoing. Buczak scheduled Jording's preliminary hearing June 4.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

