Norwin administrator, target of lawsuit, gets new post

A former Norwin elementary principal who was reassigned three years ago after a janitor accused her of age discrimination and harassment, has been named the assistant principal for Norwin's intermediate school.

Doreen Harris, who has been Norwin's coordinator of educational programs and services the past three years, will become the assistant principal at Hillcrest Intermediate School, beginning July 1. Brian O'Neil will remain as Hillcrest's principal.

The Norwin School Board on May 21 approved Harris' reassignment on a 8-1 vote, with Director Brian Carlton being the lone dissenter.

Harris' current job is being eliminated as of June 30 as part of a broader administrative restructuring the Norwin School Board approved at the same meeting. Superintendent William Kerr said the administrative restructuring, which eliminated one position, was done to save money.

Harris could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

Harris was transferred to the coordinator's position after Norwin removed her as principal of Stewartsville Elementary School in June 2015. The board transferred her after William T. Breeger, a retired janitor, sued Harris, the school district and Thomas Wrobeleski, the district's human resources director, in Westmoreland County Court in 2014. Breeger, the school's head janitor before retiring in 2012, sued over claims of harassment and age discrimination that allegedly began in 2006.

Norwin approved a $72,538 settlement with Breeger in March 2015. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission determined there was evidence to support the janitor's claims against Harris. In the settlement, Norwin paid only about $17,000, which covered the insurance deductible and legal fees,.

When Harris was appointed to her current job, some parents complained about negative experiences they had in dealings with her. A rumor in the spring of 2015 that Harris would be assigned to Hillcrest Intermediate School, also resulted in complaints against her.

Harris will replace Lisa Banasick, who will fill the newly-created position of assistant director of special education and student services. Stacey A. Snyder will remain as director of special education and student services,

Neither Harris nor Banasick will receive an increase in pay as a result of changing positions, the district said.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.