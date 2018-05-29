Latrobe siblings shine on the stage

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Breaking into song comes naturally for Latrobe siblings Savannah and Tate McElhaney.

The pair sang together for fun when they were younger. Now, as their musical career goals take shape, they're applying themselves seriously to separate vocal studies marked by upcoming high-profile performances.

Savannah has completed her sophomore year of vocal performance studies at The Peabody Conservatory of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. This summer, she'll demonstrate her soprano talent before a Big Apple audience at the National Opera Center. She'll perform the leading role of Pamina in Mozart's “The Magic Flute” — part of the New York City Lyric Opera Summer Program, June 1-29.

The competitive program that attracts developing opera singers from around the globe will include lectures and lessons and might afford her the opportunity to take part in a concert at Carnegie Hall or the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

“It's very exciting to me,” Savannah said of her preparations for “The Magic Flute.” “It's a very staple soprano role. It's one of the first arias I picked up and learned.”

Tate's strong baritone landed him lead roles in recent student musicals at Greater Latrobe Senior High, where he'll be a senior next fall. He portrayed the ship's captain in “Titanic” and, most recently, Daddy Warbucks in “Annie.”

He'll explore his affinity for song and dance further July 7-13, when he participates in the Baldwin Wallace University Summer Music Theatre Overtures Program in Berea, Ohio. In addition to voice lessons, he's scheduled for daily dance, monologue and acting classes. The week will end with a showcase performance for family and friends.

“I'll really be doing it all that week,” he said. “I will be working with the faculty there and some notable alumni who are coming back. I'd just like to work on my repertoire and get their opinions on it.”

Tate is one of only 17 high school juniors from across the country who were selected for this year's Overtures program.

“They have thousands of kids apply. It's quite an honor to be accepted,” said Amy Stabnau, a Sewickley-based voice instructor who is working regularly with Tate, as she did previously with his sister.

Tate is “a very self-possessed performer. His repertoire is very advanced and full for somebody his age,” Stabnau said.

The McElhaney siblings' shared love of performing music comes as no surprise.

Their mother, Colleen appeared in musical theater productions in North Carolina, and an uncle is a performer in Las Vegas. Their parents took them regularly to see Broadway musicals.

“ I started singing at 8 years old because of my mom,” Savannah said. “She always surrounded me and my brother with music and realized we had a passion for it.”

For Tate, his older sister also provided inspiration. “I want to follow in her footsteps,” he said. “When she played lead roles in high school musicals, she made we want to work harder.”

Tate, who plans to major in musical theater in college and has his sights set on Broadway, has appeared in productions of the Valley Players of Ligonier, beginning at age 7, and at the Lamp Theater in Irwin. He had a supporting role in the musical “Jekyll & Hyde,” staged during a Pittsburgh Musical Theater program for high school students, and he sang a medley from the musical “Chess” last summer at the close of a Broadway Dreams program led by working Broadway professionals in Charlotte, N.C.

Savannah has appeared in the chorus of two opera productions staged at Peabody — “The Elixir of Love,” sung in Italian, and “Cherubin,” which is in French.

This summer, she'll switch to German and take a leap upward for the leading role in “The Magic Flute.”

“I've been able to build up the stamina to sing it,” she said. Unlike in the chorus, “I won't have anybody to lean back on.”

The role of Pamina “takes a lot of flexibility and control,” Stabnau said. “Savannah has a big, dramatic voice. It lends itself perfectly to opera.”

Opera isn't Savannah's sole performance style. She was set to sing a solo part in a Peabody Conservatory production of Leonard Bernstein's theatrical piece, “MASS,” and is a paid chorister at the First Franklin Presbyterian Church of Baltimore.

Once she completes her undergraduate studies, Savannah plans to pursue a master's degree that may include instruction in teaching other voice students.

Though she also enjoys musical theater, her dream is to land a position in a professional opera company.

“I'll audition and see where life leads me,” she said.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.