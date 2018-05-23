Latrobe's Fred Rogers Family Day features food, fun, memorabilia

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Mister Rogers' original childhood neighborhood of Latrobe will celebrate its native son with food and fun during the third annual Fred Rogers Family Day, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 9 in the city's downtown section.

“It's going to be a fun-filled day for the entire family,” said Jim Okonak, executive director of the McFeely-Rogers Foundation.

WQED, the Public Broadcasting station in Pittsburgh where Rogers originated his long-running children's television show, will be represented, along with two related characters — Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat.

Free children's fun will include physical activities sponsored by Latrobe-Greater Latrobe School District Parks and Recreation, a story time presented by Adams Memorial Library and arts and crafts offered by the Latrobe Art Center.

The art center will sell Mister Rogers memorabilia while shirts and other merchandise bearing a Latrobe community logo will be available from the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce. Vendors from the Latrobe Farmers Market also will be featured.

The Laurel Valley Academy of Dance will perform. A man on stilts and balloon artists will be on hand. The Latrobe Area Historical Society will show a film about the community in the Quatrini-Rafferty Building.

A Mister Rogers trivia stroll, hosted by downtown merchants, will include a chance to win prizes.

Some activities will be held in James H. Rogers Park, site of a Fred Rogers statue at Main and Jefferson streets.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.