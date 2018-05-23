Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Latrobe's Fred Rogers Family Day features food, fun, memorabilia

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 6:30 p.m.
James Okonak, Executive Director of the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, sits beside a sculpture of his cousin, Fred Rogers, following a public unveiling ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Latrobe.
Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review
James Okonak, Executive Director of the McFeely-Rogers Foundation, sits beside a sculpture of his cousin, Fred Rogers, following a public unveiling ceremony on Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016, in Latrobe.

Updated 17 hours ago

Mister Rogers' original childhood neighborhood of Latrobe will celebrate its native son with food and fun during the third annual Fred Rogers Family Day, 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. June 9 in the city's downtown section.

“It's going to be a fun-filled day for the entire family,” said Jim Okonak, executive director of the McFeely-Rogers Foundation.

WQED, the Public Broadcasting station in Pittsburgh where Rogers originated his long-running children's television show, will be represented, along with two related characters — Daniel Tiger and Katerina Kittycat.

Free children's fun will include physical activities sponsored by Latrobe-Greater Latrobe School District Parks and Recreation, a story time presented by Adams Memorial Library and arts and crafts offered by the Latrobe Art Center.

The art center will sell Mister Rogers memorabilia while shirts and other merchandise bearing a Latrobe community logo will be available from the Greater Latrobe-Laurel Valley Regional Chamber of Commerce. Vendors from the Latrobe Farmers Market also will be featured.

The Laurel Valley Academy of Dance will perform. A man on stilts and balloon artists will be on hand. The Latrobe Area Historical Society will show a film about the community in the Quatrini-Rafferty Building.

A Mister Rogers trivia stroll, hosted by downtown merchants, will include a chance to win prizes.

Some activities will be held in James H. Rogers Park, site of a Fred Rogers statue at Main and Jefferson streets.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me