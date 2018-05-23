Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Westmoreland sheriff's attorney seeks details on alleged thefts

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Wednesday, May 23, 2018, 7:18 p.m.
Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held poses for a portrait inside the gun vault at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held poses for a portrait inside the gun vault at the Westmoreland County Courthouse in Greensburg on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2018.

Updated 18 hours ago

The lawyer for embattled Westmoreland County Sheriff Jonathan Held on Wednesday filed court documents asking state prosecutors to provide more evidence that deputies forced to perform campaign work were “on the clock.”

Defense attorney Ryan Tutera wants the prosecution to turn over details about the theft charges against the sheriff as well as details about his accusers' work duties, wages, time sheets and specific dollar amounts involved in the allegations against Held.

Held, 43, of Hempfield was charged earlier this year with two counts of theft and one charge of conflict of interest associated with allegations that he directed deputies within his office to perform chores for his re-election bid.

The two-term Republican sheriff was elected in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. Deputies told investigators that Held directed them, while on duty, to collect merchandise for campaign fundraisers. The prosecution also contends Held and staff used county equipment such as computers to inventory campaign materials.

Held has denied the charges, and his lawyer said the defense intends to challenge the amount of the alleged thefts.

“Under this set of facts, it will be difficult to establish if and when these alleged incidents were to have taken place and more importantly whether or not the deputies who are alleging that they engaged in these illegalities were actually on the clock,” Tutera wrote.

The dollar amounts associated with the alleged thefts will dictate whether the theft charges against Held are felonies. Thefts under $2,000 are considered to be misdemeanors, Tutera said.

Held last week pleaded not guilty during a court arraignment. Senior Common Pleas Judge Timothy Creany of Cambria County scheduled Held's trial to begin Aug. 6.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

