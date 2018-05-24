Cops: Perry South man sexually abused girl at mom's day care

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A man from Pittsburgh's Perry South neighborhood is accused of sexually abusing a girl at his adoptive mother's day care, and police believe there could be more victims.

Pittsburgh police arrested David Tyus, 18, on Thursday. He is being held at Allegheny County Jail on $50,000 bond.

The girl told investigators that Tyus touched her inappropriately, according to a criminal complaint.

Authorities believe there may be more victims from the Perry South day care, which police said Victoria Tyus, 55, operated out of her home.

She is accused of allowing her son to be alone with the children while she was out of town or at church even though he didn't have the proper clearances. Victoria Tyus told police that David Tyus stays in a trailer behind her home and “had access to the children that she supervises,” the complaint said.

Police did not provide the age of the victim in the criminal complaint.

Victoria Tyus told police that David Tyus had been touching children “on nearly a daily basis” since about 2013, the complaint said.

He is charged with involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, unlawful contact with a minor, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault, indecent assault, child endangerment and corruption of minors.

Victoria Tyus is charged with obstructing a child abuse report or investigation and child endangerment. She is free on nonmonetary bond.

Preliminary hearings are scheduled for June 1. Neither suspect had an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.