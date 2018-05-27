Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Slickville World War II veteran still a straight shooter

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Sunday, May 27, 2018, 9:40 p.m.
Andy Rasperger, 94, poses for a portrait outside his home in Slickville on Friday, March 25, 2018. Rasperger is a member of the rifle squad in the Honor Guard for the Slickville American Legion.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Andy Rasperger, 94, poses for a portrait in his home in Slickville on Friday, March 25, 2018. Rasperger is a member of the rifle squad in the Honor Guard for the Slickville American Legion.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Andy Rasperger, 94, poses for a portrait outside his home in Slickville on Friday, March 25, 2018. Rasperger is a member of the rifle squad in the Honor Guard for the Slickville American Legion.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Andy Rasperger, 94, poses for a portrait in his home in Slickville on Friday, March 25, 2018. Rasperger is a member of the rifle squad in the Honor Guard for the Slickville American Legion.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Andy Rasperger, 94, poses for a portrait in his home in Slickville on Friday, March 25, 2018. Rasperger is a member of the rifle squad in the Honor Guard for the Slickville American Legion.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Andy Rasperger isn't ready to take it easy just yet.

He plans to wear his helmet and khaki uniform on Monday, just like he has for decades, to join the Slickville honor guard's rifle squad.

At 94, the World War II veteran no longer marches in a Memorial Day parade, but nothing is keeping him from remembering those who died fighting for their country.

“It's in my heart,” Rasperger said while sitting at his Slickville kitchen table. “I believe in it.”

Practically all of Rasperger's life has been dedicated to the American Legion post he started with a group of other veterans after the war ended. He lives three doors down from Post 18 and has spent 72 years on its honor guard, helping over the years with military funerals, carrying a flag and taking part in the rifle squad salute.

“We honor the dead,” he said.

Rasperger was drafted by the Navy and patrolled on a submarine chaser boat in the Pacific Ocean from 1943 to 1946. He returned home to his coal mining job and eventually built the house where he lived with his late wife, Betty, their son, Ed Rasperger of Saltsburg, and daughter, Carole Minerd of Arizona.

He retired from the mines about 30 years ago.

Raspberger will have plenty of appearances to make Monday as part of the honor guard rifle squad.

He will be at an honor roll in Trees Mills, a second spot in Bell Township and finally back to Slickville's honor roll, where he will be waiting at the end of a parade through the village. Rasperger and the rifle squad will honor fallen soldiers with three volleys from their guns.

“(At) 85, I was still marching,” he said. “At my age, they didn't allow me to march any more.”

Joe Ulisse of Slickville is impressed with Rasperger's longtime prowess with the honor guard. Ulisse described him as an “easygoing” guy.

“It's amazing, I don't understand how he can do it,” Ulisse said.

Rasperger, now with two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren, wore a T-shirt with an American flag on it one day last week that read: “Freedom is not free.” He has a plaque hanging in his living room honoring him for 70 years of service to his American Legion post.

He's one of two World War II veterans remaining there.

“I'm pretty proud of the guy,” said son Ed Rasperger.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

