Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Derry history group seeks to place new grave markers for Revolutionary War soldiers

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Sunday, May 27, 2018, 7:42 p.m.
The Westmoreland County Militia reenactors walk through Old Salem Community Church in Blairsville on Sunday, May 27, 2018. The Derry Area Historical Society hosted a service to commemorate local Revolutionary War veterans.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
The Westmoreland County Militia reenactors walk through Old Salem Community Church in Blairsville on Sunday, May 27, 2018. The Derry Area Historical Society hosted a service to commemorate local Revolutionary War veterans.
Bagpiper John Kabala, of Derry Township, leads the Westmoreland County Militia reenactors outside of the Old Salem Community Church in Blairsville on Sunday, May 27, 2018. The Derry Area Historical Society hosted a service to commemorate local Revolutionary War veterans.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Bagpiper John Kabala, of Derry Township, leads the Westmoreland County Militia reenactors outside of the Old Salem Community Church in Blairsville on Sunday, May 27, 2018. The Derry Area Historical Society hosted a service to commemorate local Revolutionary War veterans.
The Westmoreland County Militia reenactors walk through the cemetery outside of the Old Salem Community Church in Blairsville on Sunday, May 27, 2018. The Derry Area Historical Society hosted a service to commemorate local Revolutionary War veterans.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
The Westmoreland County Militia reenactors walk through the cemetery outside of the Old Salem Community Church in Blairsville on Sunday, May 27, 2018. The Derry Area Historical Society hosted a service to commemorate local Revolutionary War veterans.
Westmoreland County Militia reenactors fire their guns outside of the Old Salem Community Church in Blairsville on Sunday, May 27, 2018. The Derry Area Historical Society hosted a service to commemorate local Revolutionary War veterans.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Westmoreland County Militia reenactors fire their guns outside of the Old Salem Community Church in Blairsville on Sunday, May 27, 2018. The Derry Area Historical Society hosted a service to commemorate local Revolutionary War veterans.
Scott Henry, left, captain of the Westmoreland County Militia, and fellow reenactor Tom Klingensmith solemnly bow their heads outside of the Old Salem Community Church in Blairsville on Sunday, May 27, 2018. The Derry Area Historical Society hosted a service to commemorate local Revolutionary War veterans.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Scott Henry, left, captain of the Westmoreland County Militia, and fellow reenactor Tom Klingensmith solemnly bow their heads outside of the Old Salem Community Church in Blairsville on Sunday, May 27, 2018. The Derry Area Historical Society hosted a service to commemorate local Revolutionary War veterans.

Updated 30 minutes ago

Now 240 years after they fought in the American Revolution against the British to gain the nation's independence, some of the country's first veterans buried in a small church cemetery in Derry Township are being honored with new grave markers.

“I feel without their sacrifices, I don't believe any of us would be here today with a government based on self-determination and freedom,” William L. Snyder II said Sunday at the Derry Area Historical Society's Memorial Day commemoration at Old Salem Church Cemetery, three miles north of New Derry.

The historical society is on a mission to remember the 30 veterans of the Revolutionary War who are buried in the cemetery along Route 982. The historical society last year mounted an initiative, “Adopt a Revolutionary War Hero,” to raise money to have new markers installed on their graves.

So far, three markers have been erected at the hillside cemetery and seven other markers are waiting to be placed, possibly next month, said Snyder, a history teacher at Greater Latrobe High School.

The new markers cost about $800 each, Snyder said. The federal Veterans Administration, which will provide funding only in instances where the markers are illegible, covered the cost of two of those markers, Snyder said.

The new markers are engraved with the soldier's name and the unit with which he served. In some cases, the dates of his birth and death are missing.

It has been a challenge to identify the Revolutionary War veterans who are buried among the 600 graves in the church cemetery because some stone markers are so weathered and worn that a name is hardly legible, said John Matviya, historical society archivist. Four attempts have been made over the past century to identify who lies underneath a marker at the church cemetery, Matviya said.

In some instances, researchers have arrived at different names for the same grave and church records dating back to the early 1800s were lost in a church fire, he noted.

Snyder is hoping that the commemoration, attended by about 30 people, will help to bring attention to their efforts to get new markers for the veterans.

“My hope is that people will come to visit the cemetery and want to help” with getting a new marker, Snyder said.

An honor guard of re-enactors from Proctor's Battalion, which consisted of Revolutionary War soldiers from the region, participated in the ceremony, firing a salute to those veterans buried in the cemetery.

“A lot of the members of the (Col. John) Proctor's Battalion are buried here,” said Scott Henry of Greensburg, who portrays the battalion commander in the re-enactment group that has been participating in historical events for 11 years.

“This country was not formed just by George Washington and Daniel Boone,” Henry said. “Their names need to be remembered just as much ... to keep the memory of those men alive.”

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me