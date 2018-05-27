Derry history group seeks to place new grave markers for Revolutionary War soldiers

Those interested in donating to the cemetery marker restoration project can provide assistance by sending donations to the Derry Area Historical Society, P.O. Box 64, New Derry, Pa. 15671.

Now 240 years after they fought in the American Revolution against the British to gain the nation's independence, some of the country's first veterans buried in a small church cemetery in Derry Township are being honored with new grave markers.

“I feel without their sacrifices, I don't believe any of us would be here today with a government based on self-determination and freedom,” William L. Snyder II said Sunday at the Derry Area Historical Society's Memorial Day commemoration at Old Salem Church Cemetery, three miles north of New Derry.

The historical society is on a mission to remember the 30 veterans of the Revolutionary War who are buried in the cemetery along Route 982. The historical society last year mounted an initiative, “Adopt a Revolutionary War Hero,” to raise money to have new markers installed on their graves.

So far, three markers have been erected at the hillside cemetery and seven other markers are waiting to be placed, possibly next month, said Snyder, a history teacher at Greater Latrobe High School.

The new markers cost about $800 each, Snyder said. The federal Veterans Administration, which will provide funding only in instances where the markers are illegible, covered the cost of two of those markers, Snyder said.

The new markers are engraved with the soldier's name and the unit with which he served. In some cases, the dates of his birth and death are missing.

It has been a challenge to identify the Revolutionary War veterans who are buried among the 600 graves in the church cemetery because some stone markers are so weathered and worn that a name is hardly legible, said John Matviya, historical society archivist. Four attempts have been made over the past century to identify who lies underneath a marker at the church cemetery, Matviya said.

In some instances, researchers have arrived at different names for the same grave and church records dating back to the early 1800s were lost in a church fire, he noted.

Snyder is hoping that the commemoration, attended by about 30 people, will help to bring attention to their efforts to get new markers for the veterans.

“My hope is that people will come to visit the cemetery and want to help” with getting a new marker, Snyder said.

An honor guard of re-enactors from Proctor's Battalion, which consisted of Revolutionary War soldiers from the region, participated in the ceremony, firing a salute to those veterans buried in the cemetery.

“A lot of the members of the (Col. John) Proctor's Battalion are buried here,” said Scott Henry of Greensburg, who portrays the battalion commander in the re-enactment group that has been participating in historical events for 11 years.

“This country was not formed just by George Washington and Daniel Boone,” Henry said. “Their names need to be remembered just as much ... to keep the memory of those men alive.”

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.