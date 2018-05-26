Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Greensburg Community Days wraps up three-day run

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Saturday, May 26, 2018, 6:03 p.m.
Zander Kolbosky, 7, shoots his first hose with the Greensburg Fire Department kids activities at the Greensburg Community Days on Saturday, March 26, 2018. Carolyn Rogers/Tribune-Review
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Julian Rugh, 8, throws ping pong balls into fish bowls as he tries to win a hermit crab at the Greensburg Community Days on Saturday, May 26, 2018.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
People wait in line to purchse tickets for the carnival at the Greensburg Community Days on Saturday, May 26, 2018. Carolyn Rogers/Tribune-Review
Zoah and Courtney Nalevanko ride the carousel during the carnival at the Greensburg Community Days on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Kids ride the swings during the carnival at the the Greensburg Community Days on Friday, March 25, 2018. Carolyn Rogers/Tribune-Review
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Kids ride a zero gravity ride during the carnival at the Greensburg Community Days on Friday, May 25, 2018.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
Greensburg Community Days winds up its three-day summer kick-off celebration 9:30 p.m. tonight featuring a concert by Pittsburgh rocker Joe Grushecky and the Houserockers and fireworks.

Grushecky will perform on the main stage from 9 until 9:30 p.m. when Pyrotecnico Fireworks are slated to begin. Then the band performs again from 10 to 10:45 p.m. on the main stage.

The festival that began Thursday is held at the city's Lynch Field. It features arts and crafts, carnival rides and food booths.

It is celebrating its 21st year.

