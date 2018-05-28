Westmoreland honors its fallen veterans on Memorial Day
Updated 10 minutes ago
Delmont borough Councilman Stan Cheyne wasn't expecting to be the featured speaker at the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont.
But with the featured speaker called out of town, and AMVETS State Commander Paul Foresman of White Valley AMVETS Post 85 out due to illness, Cheyne thanked everyone for coming out to honor America's fallen heroes.
"There's a purpose for Memorial Day," Cheyne said, "To remember all of the people who fought for our great freedoms here, and continue to keep us free. Thank you to everyone in the service, to everyone who has served, and enjoy the day with your family."
The AMVETS held ceremonies at five local cemeteries, and conducted an honor roll at the Export American Legion and White Valley AMVETS. At Westmoreland County Memorial Park in Hempfield, a similar honor roll ceremony was held. Memorial Day events and parades took place in Export, Hempfield, Irwin, Jeannette, Latrobe, Mt. Pleasant, Youngwood and elsewhere in recognition of veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.