Westmoreland

Westmoreland honors its fallen veterans on Memorial Day

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Monday, May 28, 2018, 12:21 p.m.
Mia Hepler, waves a flag from the back of a car, during the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Mia Hepler, waves a flag from the back of a car, during the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Vietnam Army vet John Hohal, (left), 70, and Marine Lt. Col. Rob Hepler, prepare for the start of the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Vietnam Army vet John Hohal, (left), 70, and Marine Lt. Col. Rob Hepler, prepare for the start of the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Larry DeTesta, 68, of Irwin, sits in his 87 Corvette, waiting for the start of the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Larry DeTesta, 68, of Irwin, sits in his 87 Corvette, waiting for the start of the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Delaney Cisar, 2, sits with her mom Emily, during the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Delaney Cisar, 2, sits with her mom Emily, during the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
The VFW Post 211 honor guard makes its way past a crowd at St. Lukes Lutheran Church on 4th St, during the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
The VFW Post 211 honor guard makes its way past a crowd at St. Lukes Lutheran Church on 4th St, during the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Grace Boots, 8, claps as the Hempfield Area marching band walks by, during the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Grace Boots, 8, claps as the Hempfield Area marching band walks by, during the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
The Hempfield Area marching band makes their way down 4th St., during the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
The Hempfield Area marching band makes their way down 4th St., during the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Nicky Cairns, 5, drives his car during the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Nicky Cairns, 5, drives his car during the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Lindsey Coring, and her four month-old son Gannon, watch the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Lindsey Coring, and her four month-old son Gannon, watch the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Youngwood firefighters make their way down 4th St., during the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Youngwood firefighters make their way down 4th St., during the Memorial Day Parade, in Youngwood, on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Families placed flowers at the graves of loved ones during the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Families placed flowers at the graves of loved ones during the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Members of the White Valley AMVETS Colorguard march during the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Members of the White Valley AMVETS Colorguard march during the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Flags adorn veterans' headstones at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Flags adorn veterans' headstones at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
The White Valley AMVETS rifle guard fires a three-round volley during the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
The White Valley AMVETS rifle guard fires a three-round volley during the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Above, the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Above, the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Veterans watch the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Veterans watch the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Rocco Marusko, warms up with his bagpipe, before the start of VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Rocco Marusko, warms up with his bagpipe, before the start of VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Joe Revitsky, welcomes the audience, during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Joe Revitsky, welcomes the audience, during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Rhonda Petroy (left), and Lee Hertzog, hold hands for the invocation, during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Rhonda Petroy (left), and Lee Hertzog, hold hands for the invocation, during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Members of Boy Scouts Troop 480 color guard prepare to post the flags, during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Members of Boy Scouts Troop 480 color guard prepare to post the flags, during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Members of the Young Marines, make their way to their station for the Pledge of Allegiance, during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Members of the Young Marines, make their way to their station for the Pledge of Allegiance, during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
The Pledge of Allegiance is recited during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
The Pledge of Allegiance is recited during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Boy Scout Jacob Rzempoluch hands his dad Michael, a stack of flags, during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Boy Scout Jacob Rzempoluch hands his dad Michael, a stack of flags, during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Representative Eric Nelson gives the keynote address, remembering those that gave their lives in wartime, during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Representative Eric Nelson gives the keynote address, remembering those that gave their lives in wartime, during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Ken Komlos (left), and Summer Cullen salute the departed, after presenting a wreath on behalf of the Gold Star Mothers, during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Retired Air Force Master Sergeant Ken Komlos (left), and Summer Cullen salute the departed, after presenting a wreath on behalf of the Gold Star Mothers, during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
David Cackowski, Commander of VFW Post 33, places a flag during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
David Cackowski, Commander of VFW Post 33, places a flag during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
VFW Post 33 Honor Guard fire a volley, during their Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
VFW Post 33 Honor Guard fire a volley, during their Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
John Massari, a VFW Post 33 honor guard bugler, plays 'Taps' during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
John Massari, a VFW Post 33 honor guard bugler, plays 'Taps' during VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Flags line the driveway of Westmoreland County Memorial Park, as visitors make their exit at the end VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Flags line the driveway of Westmoreland County Memorial Park, as visitors make their exit at the end VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Dressed in red white and blue, a woman makes her way past the flags dotting the graves of veterans who have passed, as the close of VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.
Dressed in red white and blue, a woman makes her way past the flags dotting the graves of veterans who have passed, as the close of VFW Post 33's Memorial Day ceremony at Westmoreland County Memorial Park, in Hempfield Twp., on Monday, May 28, 2018.

Delmont borough Councilman Stan Cheyne wasn't expecting to be the featured speaker at the Memorial Day ceremony at Twin Valley Cemetery in Delmont.

But with the featured speaker called out of town, and AMVETS State Commander Paul Foresman of White Valley AMVETS Post 85 out due to illness, Cheyne thanked everyone for coming out to honor America's fallen heroes.

"There's a purpose for Memorial Day," Cheyne said, "To remember all of the people who fought for our great freedoms here, and continue to keep us free. Thank you to everyone in the service, to everyone who has served, and enjoy the day with your family."

The AMVETS held ceremonies at five local cemeteries, and conducted an honor roll at the Export American Legion and White Valley AMVETS. At Westmoreland County Memorial Park in Hempfield, a similar honor roll ceremony was held. Memorial Day events and parades took place in Export, Hempfield, Irwin, Jeannette, Latrobe, Mt. Pleasant, Youngwood and elsewhere in recognition of veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice for their country.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

