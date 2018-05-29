Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Last call Friday at Yukon Croatian Club

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
Michaelene Nohavicka, president of the CFU Lodge 432, puts together stuffed cabbage, or 'sarma' as its called in Croatia, at the Croatian Fraternal Union, Yukon, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Michaelene Nohavicka, president of the CFU Lodge 432, puts together stuffed cabbage, or 'sarma' as its called in Croatia, at the Croatian Fraternal Union, Yukon, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.
Dave Waryanka (left), watches as Michaelene Nohavicka, president of the CFU Lodge 432, and his wife Lori, make stuffed cabbage, or 'sarma' as its called in Croatia, at the Croatian Fraternal Union, Yukon, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dave Waryanka (left), watches as Michaelene Nohavicka, president of the CFU Lodge 432, and his wife Lori, make stuffed cabbage, or 'sarma' as its called in Croatia, at the Croatian Fraternal Union, Yukon, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017.

Updated 6 hours ago

Last call is coming soon at the Croatian Fraternal Union, Lodge 432, in Yukon.

“It will really bittersweet for all of us,” said lodge recording secretary Caroline Kalich, who lives in Youngwood.

At 6 p.m. Friday, the club will mark the last day of business at its two-story, white block building at 109 Union St. in the South Huntingdon Township coal patch.

The event is open to lodge and social members and their guests. Complimentary appetizers and desserts will be served and there will be reduced price drinks.

Club members voted to close at a special meeting April 25.

Ever since current club president Michaelene Nohavicka and her husband, John, of West Newton, were able to resurrect the lodge building honoring the area's Croatian immigrant heritage in the early 2000s, it has continued to have funding and membership troubles.

“We have paperwork that the club actually dates back to the early 1900s. As the Croatian immigrant families blended in with the American culture and children moved away, the once-thriving Croatian club later fell on hard times,” Kalich said.

She noted that in the early 1900s, the ground floor of the original building had the bar and showers where mine workers often “cleaned off the grime and cleared it out of their throats before heading home.”

The club lost its liquor license more than a decade before the Nohavickas became involved, but the Nohavickas and others worked to bring it back, Kalich said.

Since the 2000s, Kalich said the lodge hosted indoor picnics one Sunday a month March through November, sometimes with Pittsburgh area tamburitza bands entertaining listeners while dancers did the corresponding “kolos” — the ethnic circle dances, along with ballroom dancing. Ethnic dishes such as cabbage rolls, lamb sandwiches, pirohi, kielbasa and Croatian coleslaw, along with standards like pulled pork, hot dogs and barbeque ham were served.

Though the club reported 135 members late last year, most lived out of the area. In addition to the indoor picnics, the club tried to draw in a wider audience by offering dance classes, craft fairs and even “Taco Tuesdays,” but it was not enough to stave off decline.

“We were down to just three officers: Michaelena, treasurer Deb Erhardt and myself ... we did the best we could for a long time,” Kalich said.

Miscovich Real Estate in Youngwood will be handling the sale of the building, property and liquor license. Kalich said Mark Miscovich can be contacted for more information at (724) 925-2323 or (724) 834-2424.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

