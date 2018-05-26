No serious damage reported in lightning strike at Clelian Heights school in Hempfield
No serious damage was reported as a result of a lightning strike at Clelian Heights School for Exceptional Children in Hempfield Township early Saturday.
Multiple fire department units from North Hempfield, Forbes Road, Delmont, Grandview and Jeannette were summoned to the school on Clelian Heights Lane, north of Greensburg, about 2:20 a.m. for a report of smoke in the structure following a suspected lightning strike, according to Westmoreland County dispatch reports.
School officials could not immediately be reached for comment, but a post on the school's Facebook page indicated only a fire alarm panel in the school's Sweeney Building sustained damage.
“There was no actual fire here; the fire alarm panel was hit in the Sweeney building. Emergency responders thoroughly checked the whole building and found no additional damage. We thank the fire department for their service to us early this morning,” the post stated.
