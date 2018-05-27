Norwin board plans another vote on rejected budget

Property owners in North Huntingdon, North Irwin and Irwin may learn Wednesday if their school taxes might be increased by 2.4 mills in the upcoming school year to fund Norwin's education system.

The Norwin School Board is scheduled to another vote on the preliminary budget during a special meeting Wednesday in the Norwin Middle School. The special meeting is necessary because the board narrowly rejected a $71.1 million preliminary budget in a 5-4 vote on May 21. The district needs to advertise the preliminary budget for 30 days before adopting a final budget.

The school board is scheduled to conduct a closed-door executive session at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Norwin Middle School library for personnel and contractual matters, followed by the public meeting in the middle school auditorium.

The budget the board rejected proposed spending $2.46 million more than the current school year budget. It would have raised taxes by 2.4 mills in the three Westmoreland County municipalities, and increased taxes by .32 mills on the 18 properties in Allegheny County that are served by Norwin.

The tax hike, equal to a 3.1 percent increase, is the maximum increase permitted by the state under a funding formula. Owners of property with a median assessed value of $21,630 paid about $52 more in school property taxes the current school year.

Director Dennis Rittenhouse, who voted for the budget, said he believed that another .25-mill could have been eliminated from the tax hike. Rittenhouse said he would be a “sold no” vote for the final budget if there were not changes. Rittenshouse said he voted for the preliminary budget to pass it in order to adopt a final budget by June 30.

Norwin currently levies 77.6 mills in Westmoreland County, which includes a 2.4-mill tax hike added for the 2017-2018 school year. Of the total millage, 1.2 mills is collected by the school district for the Norwin Public Library under a referendum school district voters approved.

The special meeting is scheduled two days before the deadline Norwin set for notifying those teachers who will receive layoff notices as the district eliminates some educational programs and alters others at it intends to cut eight teaching positions.

More than 40 teachers jammed the administration board meeting room and stood outside in the hallway on May 21 when the board approved eliminating the eight positions – one elementary reading specialist; two middle school teachers; and five high school teachers. The district said three furloughs might be avoided if teachers have more certifications to teach different subjects.

The board also postponed June's regular meeting from June 20 to 4 p.m. June 29 in the administration building, at which time the board is expected to approve a final budget.

