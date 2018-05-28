Westmoreland emergency crews respond to 2 motorcycle crashes, one fatal

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Two crashes involving motorcycles — one of which was fatal — took place hours apart on Memorial Day in Westmoreland County.

The first happened just before 11:30 a.m. along Route 981 near Shannon Lane, just north of Latrobe in Derry Township.

The Westmoreland County Coroner's Office identified the driver of the motorcyle as Bruce M. Miklavic Sr., 59, of Richland Township. He suffered multiple blunt force injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by Deputy Coroner Joshua Zappone.

According to the coroner's report a 2002 Volkswagon sedan traveling north on Route 981 crossed the center line and struck the motorcycle Miklavic was driving.

Miklavic and his passenger were thrown from the motorcyle. They were both wearing helmets.

An autopsy is scheduled for May 29.

Information on the passenger's condition was not immediately available.

A second crash was reported at 2 p.m. along Creek Road about a half-mile east of Route 259 in Bolivar. A medical helicopter was dispatched to a landing zone at Kelly Field to fly a patient involved in the crash.

Additional information on that accident was not available.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar. Staff writer Emily Balser contributed.