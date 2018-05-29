Washington Township man accused of having unreported parts of 32 deer

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Washington Township man is accused of illegally having parts of 32 deer that authorities said he never reported to the state game commission, according to court paperwork.

Corey Scott Wolford, 47, also is accused of having the shell of a box turtle, the pelts of three raccoons and three birds that are protected by state and federal law, according to a state game warden.

He was charged last week with felony and misdemeanor counts of unlawful taking of big game during a closed season and numerous summary citations for unlawfully having wildlife, possessing a protected bird, possession without a permit and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Authorities searched Wolford's home May 3 and reported finding parts of 16 whitetail deer outside of hunting season. Game Warden Michael Papinchak reported that Wolford had 16 additional deer skulls. Wolford had never reported harvesting or tagging a whitetail deer and didn't apply for a permit to possess any of the wildlife found at his home, Papinchak said.

The birds were listed as a crow, a grackle and a red-winged blackbird, court papers state.

Deer hunters are required to purchase a license and are permitted to hunt on specific days. Each license permits one deer per hunter during the season, according to the game commission.

Under state law, a deer must immediately be tagged after being killed by a hunter, who is required to report the harvest to the state game commission.

The charges against Wolford were sent by summons. A June 25 preliminary hearing is set.

A phone number for Wolford could not be located. He did not have an attorney listed in online court records.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.