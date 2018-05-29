Ligonier Beach's 'going out of business' sale canceled

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Ligonier Township officials lament that the closing of a local iconic swimming pool will be felt “throughout the Ligonier Valley” this summer.

“You've got restaurants where people ate, and you have retail shops where people stopped to shop, too, after swimming. It's definitely a shame for the entire Ligonier Valley,” said Wade Thomas, township supervisor chairman. “The place certainly was an iconic destination, and it will definitely be missed.”

Former owner Raymond Graham of Ligonier — who sold it in 2008 to his daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Steve Kozar — said last week that the pool and restaurant won't open this year.

Ligonier's Gallo family originally opened the business July 4, 1925. Ray and Reba Graham bought it in 1998.

Recent flooding destroyed pumps and a furnace at the 10-acre property along Route 30 bordering the Loyalhanna Creek just east of Ligonier Borough, Graham said.

Repeated attempts to reach the Kozars for comment have been unsuccessful.

Late last week, a sign outside Ligonier Beach announced an “Out of Business Sale” planned in June. That sign was replaced Monday by a notice that the sale was canceled and re-emphasized that the business was “closed.”

Caution tape blocked the entrance to the parking area.

Township officials reported they have received no “inside information” on what will become of the property.

“We had heard rumors that it wouldn't reopen because of needed repairs. But we were as surprised as anyone,” Township Manager Terry Carcella said.

The landmark featured a full-service bar and a restaurant that offered lunch and seafood buffets, as well as Sunday brunch.

“It was a full-entertainment venue for a lot of years. Everybody's asking about it, but we really don't know,” Carcella said.

“We really don't know any more than what's already been in the news,” Thomas said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.