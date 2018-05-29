Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Ligonier Beach's 'going out of business' sale canceled

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 2:18 p.m.
The original Ligonier Beach sign, an icon along the Lincoln Highway for decades, was replaced with this identical replica in 2014.
Bill Pribisco | for the Tribune-Review
The original Ligonier Beach sign, an icon along the Lincoln Highway for decades, was replaced with this identical replica in 2014.
A sign outside Ligonier Beach on Route 30 announces that the business is closed on Monday, May 29, 2018.
Paul Peirce | Tribune-Review
A sign outside Ligonier Beach on Route 30 announces that the business is closed on Monday, May 29, 2018.
Ligonier Beach along Route 30 in Ligonier Township will not open for the 2018 season.
Paul Peirce | Tribune-Review
Ligonier Beach along Route 30 in Ligonier Township will not open for the 2018 season.

Ligonier Township officials lament that the closing of a local iconic swimming pool will be felt “throughout the Ligonier Valley” this summer.

“You've got restaurants where people ate, and you have retail shops where people stopped to shop, too, after swimming. It's definitely a shame for the entire Ligonier Valley,” said Wade Thomas, township supervisor chairman. “The place certainly was an iconic destination, and it will definitely be missed.”

Former owner Raymond Graham of Ligonier — who sold it in 2008 to his daughter and son-in-law, Sherry and Steve Kozar — said last week that the pool and restaurant won't open this year.

Ligonier's Gallo family originally opened the business July 4, 1925. Ray and Reba Graham bought it in 1998.

Recent flooding destroyed pumps and a furnace at the 10-acre property along Route 30 bordering the Loyalhanna Creek just east of Ligonier Borough, Graham said.

Repeated attempts to reach the Kozars for comment have been unsuccessful.

Late last week, a sign outside Ligonier Beach announced an “Out of Business Sale” planned in June. That sign was replaced Monday by a notice that the sale was canceled and re-emphasized that the business was “closed.”

Caution tape blocked the entrance to the parking area.

Township officials reported they have received no “inside information” on what will become of the property.

“We had heard rumors that it wouldn't reopen because of needed repairs. But we were as surprised as anyone,” Township Manager Terry Carcella said.

The landmark featured a full-service bar and a restaurant that offered lunch and seafood buffets, as well as Sunday brunch.

“It was a full-entertainment venue for a lot of years. Everybody's asking about it, but we really don't know,” Carcella said.

“We really don't know any more than what's already been in the news,” Thomas said.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me