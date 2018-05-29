Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Youngwood women accused of abusing grandmother over Steelers game to get psychiatric treatment before trial

Matthew Santoni
Matthew Santoni | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 2:06 p.m.
Sarah Amorino is escorted from District Judge Anthony Bompiani's office in Hempfield Township on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2017. Amorino and her mother, Delores Amorino, are accused of beating Delores Amorino's mother and shaving her head for listening to a Steelers game too loudly.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A mother and daughter from Youngwood accused of beating an elderly relative and shaving her head in a fight over the volume of a Steelers game will undergo a mental health check and treatment before standing trial.

Attorneys for Delores M. Amorino, 41, and Sarah M. Amorino, 18, appeared Tuesday before Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Timothy Krieger to ask that their clients be moved to Torrance State Hospital, citing reports that the women had unresolved mental health issues that the county jail couldn't address but should be treated before trial.

“She needs intense intervention,” said attorney Timothy Dawson, who represents Delores Amorino, as he read from an evaluation of his client.

A shorter report on Sarah Amorino reached a similar conclusion, said Jack Manderino, her attorney.

Neither psychiatric evaluation has concluded that the women are incompetent to stand trial, but Dawson argued that treatment would help them aid in their defense.

State police charged both with aggravated assault, conspiracy, terroristic threats, false imprisonment, simple assault, harassment and criminal mischief stemming from the August 2017 incident . Police also charged Sarah Amorino, who was 17 at the time of the incident, with strangulation.

Police said the Amorinos argued with the victim, a 77-year-old mother and grandmother who lived with them, over the volume of a Steelers game on the television. The victim locked herself in her room to listen to the game on the radio, and police said the women broke down the door and began physically abusing her over two days, striking her with a broom handle, stomping on her foot, choking her with bare hands and a scarf, and shaving her head with scissors and a shaver.

The victim escaped as the women slept and walked a half-mile to the borough building to seek help, police said.

Krieger said he would review the case after 90 days to see if the women were ready for trial, which had been scheduled to start in July.

Matthew Santoni is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724 836 6660, msantoni@tribweb.com or via Twitter @msantoni.

