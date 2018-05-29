Farmer's market voucher program gearing up for seniors, WIC clients

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Twenty dollars goes a long way at a farmers market.

The Farmer's Market Nutrition Program , sponsored by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, provides four $5 checks to eligible senior citizens and women in the WIC program — which they can spend on fresh fruits and vegetables at approximately 40 participating farmers markets in Westmoreland County.

WIC clients may pick up the vouchers during their quarterly visit or from 9-11:30 a.m. and 1-4 p.m. June 5. Seniors may apply for the vouchers at one of 13 sign-up sites in Westmoreland County from June 1 through 29, according to the Westmoreland County Area Agency on Aging. A list of participating farmers markets will be available at the sign-up sites.

Applicants must be 60 or older (as of Dec. 31, 2018), must meet income guidelines and must bring proof of age and residency. Homebound individuals may have someone apply for them with the required documentation, as well as a completed proxy form.

The sign-up times and sites include:

• June 1 (9-11 a.m.) — New Alexandria Center for Active Adults, 207 Main St.

• June 1 (9-11 a.m.) — New Florence Center for Active Adults, 216 Ligonier St.

• June 4 (9 a.m.-12 p.m.) — Jeannette Center for Active Adults, 211 Gaskill St.

• June 5 (9 a.m.-12 p.m.) — West Newton Center for Active Adults, 103 Main St.

• June 7 (9 a.m.-12 p.m.) — Latrobe Center for Active Adults, 15 Avenue C.

• June 8 (9 a.m.-12 p.m.) — Avonmore Center for Active Adults, 458 Railroad St.

For a complete list, call 724-830-4444 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us . Additional sites will be scheduled in July and August.

Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer.