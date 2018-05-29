Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Cops: Derry Township man hit woman in face with beer bottle

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 4:39 p.m.
A Derry Township man was ordered held in jail this week, accused of hitting a woman in the face with a beer bottle outside a Latrobe home early Saturday.

Thomas R. Jennings, 22, of Bradenville was charged by Latrobe police with aggravated assault, simple assault and harassment after the incident that occurred about 1:30 a.m. outside a home on the 100 block of Avenue C in Latrobe.

Officer Michael Wigand reported that he was summoned to Excela Health Hospital in Latrobe, where the woman required several stitches to close the wound above her left eye and across her forehead.

Police said Jennings and the 21-year-old victim had been drinking with acquaintances at a Derry Township bar when they decided to go to a friend's home in Latrobe. When the pair arrived at the residence, Wigand said in court documents that the victim asked Jennings to return her car keys.

“Jennings then swung a glass beer bottle (at the victim), striking her above her left eye,” Wigand wrote.

Wigand reported that Jennings dropped the keys and fled on foot.

Wigand said after interviewing the victim at the hospital that he “observed blood and glass fragments on the pavement near a porch” and on the vinyl siding of the residence.

Jennings was arrested Sunday and arraigned before duty magistrate Charles Christner in Rostraver, where he was ordered held after failing to post $10,000 bond pending a June 4 preliminary hearing before Unity Township District Judge Michael Mahady.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

