Pain at the pump could start to slow, expert says

Americans are paying the highest prices in four years to fill up their gas tanks, but an industry analyst predicts the upward trend is already showing signs of slowing.

“What goes up must come down,” said Dan McTeague, senior petroleum analyst at GasBuddy.com, which maintains a real-time database of more than 140,000 gas stations across the country to track gas prices. “There is a correction on the markets, which is about 10 cents a gallon.”

Over the Memorial Day weekend — typically one of the busier travel holidays — the national average for gas prices remained steady at $2.97, according to AAA.

Pennsylvania, however, is among five states where the average price is above $3 per gallon ($3.12 as of May 29), alongside Connecticut, Rhode Island, Washington, D.C., New York and New Jersey.

“For a good part of the state, we're looking at prices that are 54 to 57 cents more expensive than this time last year,” McTeague said. “Last year around this time, the region was paying $2.60 for the same gallon of gas.”

A wide variety of issues contribute to day-to-day fuel-price fluctuations. Over the long term, the 2016 oil deal between Russia and Saudi Arabia to limit oil output has contributed significantly to a more than 50-cent increase in prices over the past year.

“Energy ministers from Russia, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates met in St. Petersburg, Russia, last week to review the status of their global oil supply reduction agreement, which has helped to decrease global oil supplies and raise prices since the beginning of 2017,” AAA's Jeanette Cassalano wrote in her weekly update on fuel prices and the international oil market. “The pact is scheduled to dissolve at the end of 2018. If OPEC and its partners announce a supply increase, it will likely occur at the next OPEC meeting on June 22 in Vienna, Austria.”

McTeague said recent action on the part of both countries has helped start prices dropping.

“Russia and, to a lesser extent, Saudi Arabia have said it might be time to stop these production quotas and step up production a little,” he said, “(The price of a barrel of crude oil) has come down a full five dollars, almost six dollars, in the past week.”

Nationally, gasoline prices tend to increase in the summer because people drive more and increase the demand. The Energy Information Administration projects gasoline consumption this summer will average 9.6 million barrels per day, a 0.2 percent increase over last summer's consumption.

Closer to home, there is the issue of taxes to consider, McTeague said, including an additional 8-cent gas tax imposed at the start of 2017 in Pennsylvania.

“You're now up there with some of the highest tax jurisdictions in the nation,” he said. “There are only a couple of states — non-continental ones — that are in that same area.”

That explains why prices can be so much cheaper just a few miles away in Ohio.

“Their tax is an amazing 30 cents lower,” McTeague said.

However, Pittsburgh-area consumers have cause for optimism.

“If you don't like the prices this week, just wait until next week,” he said. “Consumers should expect prices to drop.”

Note: This story has bene updated to reflect that the most recent Pennsylvania gas tax increase took effect at the beginning of 2017.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.