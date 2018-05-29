Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

PennDOT hopes to end one-way traffic on Lloyd Avenue bridge by late June

Jeff Himler
Jeff Himler | Tuesday, May 29, 2018, 8:45 p.m.
A northbound vehicle on Route 981 in Latrobe prepares to exit a PennDOT work zone on the bridge across Loyalhanna Creek on March 12, 2018.
Jeff Himler | Tribune-Review
A northbound vehicle on Route 981 in Latrobe prepares to exit a PennDOT work zone on the bridge across Loyalhanna Creek on March 12, 2018.

Updated 6 hours ago

June 22 is the latest target date for reopening Latrobe's Lloyd Avenue bridge to two-way traffic, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT has been rehabilitating the span across the Loyalhanna Creek in phases over two construction seasons.

“The bridge is looking good,” member Jack Murtha said at city council's Tuesday meeting.

Mayor Rosie Wolford said she'd been told PennDOT hoped to restore two-way traffic on June 8.

PennDOT District 12 spokeswoman Valerie Petersen said Wednesday the date was moved back as recent rains delayed progress, including work on curbs.

Crews led by general contractor Mosites Construction have been replacing deteriorating concrete in the bridge while updating lighting and sidewalks. A decorative barrier with gaps has been installed to allow northbound motorists views of the city's downtown section as they cross the span.

As workers made improvements first to the downstream side of the bridge and then to the upstream side, all truck traffic has been prohibited on the span as have been southbound passenger vehicles headed out of town.

The official PennDOT detour makes use of Industrial Boulevard and routes 982 and 30, but many motorists have been using a shorter route along Second or Tacoma avenues in the city's North Side.

Once two-way traffic is restored, periodic lane restrictions still may occur as crews replace concrete on the underside of the bridge's three arches, PennDOT has said. That phase of the $4.8 million project is expected to wrap up in September.

The bridge restrictions were in place during Latrobe's Fourth of July parade and celebration last year, and city leaders have been anxious to avoid a repeat this year.

Council members discussed a possible ceremony to mark the resumption of two-way traffic.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me