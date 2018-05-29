PennDOT hopes to end one-way traffic on Lloyd Avenue bridge by late June

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

June 22 is the latest target date for reopening Latrobe's Lloyd Avenue bridge to two-way traffic, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT has been rehabilitating the span across the Loyalhanna Creek in phases over two construction seasons.

“The bridge is looking good,” member Jack Murtha said at city council's Tuesday meeting.

Mayor Rosie Wolford said she'd been told PennDOT hoped to restore two-way traffic on June 8.

PennDOT District 12 spokeswoman Valerie Petersen said Wednesday the date was moved back as recent rains delayed progress, including work on curbs.

Crews led by general contractor Mosites Construction have been replacing deteriorating concrete in the bridge while updating lighting and sidewalks. A decorative barrier with gaps has been installed to allow northbound motorists views of the city's downtown section as they cross the span.

As workers made improvements first to the downstream side of the bridge and then to the upstream side, all truck traffic has been prohibited on the span as have been southbound passenger vehicles headed out of town.

The official PennDOT detour makes use of Industrial Boulevard and routes 982 and 30, but many motorists have been using a shorter route along Second or Tacoma avenues in the city's North Side.

Once two-way traffic is restored, periodic lane restrictions still may occur as crews replace concrete on the underside of the bridge's three arches, PennDOT has said. That phase of the $4.8 million project is expected to wrap up in September.

The bridge restrictions were in place during Latrobe's Fourth of July parade and celebration last year, and city leaders have been anxious to avoid a repeat this year.

Council members discussed a possible ceremony to mark the resumption of two-way traffic.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.