Longtime newsman named managing editor

Jerry DeFlitch, a lifelong Westmoreland County resident and veteran of four decades with the Tribune-Review, was named managing editor of the Trib on Monday.

DeFlitch, 62, a graduate of Southmoreland High School, joined the Trib as a part-time reporter while attending Point Park University. Over the years, he has held a variety of reporting and editing roles, including most recently as deputy managing editor.

“We are fortunate to have someone with Jerry's news background who has been such an integral part of our operation as we've worked to position Trib Total Media for a successful future,” said President and CEO Jennifer Bertetto.

DeFlitch said he welcomes the opportunity to help steer the Trib as the news industry evolves.

“We are in an economically challenging environment, a time of transition for print journalism,” DeFlitch said. “But whether print or online, our approach to giving readers what they need — and want — remains anchored in our commitment to keep an eye on our elected officials, but also to inform and entertain ... while being responsible and contributing members in our communities. We know readers count on us for the news in their neighborhoods and for explanations of how decisions made at municipal, county, state and federal government levels will affect them. And they want that news immediately.

“At the same time, we are actively pursuing new channels of participatory communication and connection with our readers. We are encouraging more reader participation and have already made strides to bring diverse, local voices to our opinion pages.”

Executive Editor Susan K. McFarland said DeFlitch has an unflinching dedication to news gathering and the community.

“Jerry was born and raised in this area and knows the wants and needs of our very loyal readers,” McFarland said. “I've had the pleasure of working with Jerry for many years, and I know that he's a pro in every sense of the word. He loves great watchdog journalism and values great storytelling.”

DeFlitch and his wife, Colleen, live in East Huntingdon. They have three children and four grandchildren.

