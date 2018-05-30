Special Olympics torch runners make their way across Westmoreland County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Law enforcement officials from more than 50 agencies are sweating for the Special Olympics, as they take turns carrying the Special Olympics torch from Pittsburgh to State College.

The annual Torch Run kicks off the 49th annual Special Olympics PA Summer Games. The torch left from the home plate at PNC Park on Tuesday.

Today, Wednesday, it made its way across Westmoreland County, starting with Murrysville police, who carried the torch from Route 286 to the Route 22 Sheetz, where it was taken up by a team of state police runners.

The run ends with the lighting of the “Flame of Hope” during the opening ceremonies Thursday evening at Penn State's Pegula Ice Arena.

For more, see SpecialOlympicsPA.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer.