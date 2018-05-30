Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Special Olympics torch runners make their way across Westmoreland County

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 7:12 p.m.
Runner Trooper Tabitha Carpenzano (left), hands off the torch to Irwin officer Adam Painter, as he and fellow officer Scott Urias, prepare to make their way along the next leg of the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Torch Run, on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Runners Pam Deguffroy (left), Ryan McDonald, Tabitha Carpenzano, Amanda Bauer, and John Person, make their way along Rt. 22 East, in Delmont, for the Special Olympics Pennsylvania Law Enforcement Torch Run, on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Law enforcement officials from more than 50 agencies are sweating for the Special Olympics, as they take turns carrying the Special Olympics torch from Pittsburgh to State College.

The annual Torch Run kicks off the 49th annual Special Olympics PA Summer Games. The torch left from the home plate at PNC Park on Tuesday.

Today, Wednesday, it made its way across Westmoreland County, starting with Murrysville police, who carried the torch from Route 286 to the Route 22 Sheetz, where it was taken up by a team of state police runners.

The run ends with the lighting of the “Flame of Hope” during the opening ceremonies Thursday evening at Penn State's Pegula Ice Arena.

For more, see SpecialOlympicsPA.org .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

