'Focus on finding her': Family, friends search for answers in the disappearance of Cassandra Gross

Anyone with information about the disappearance of Cassandra Gross is asked to call state police at 724-832-3237 or 724-832-3288.

Kathe Gross plucked the magnet off the refrigerator.

"When you get too tired shopping, sit down and buy shoes," it read.

She packed away the Donnie Iris album that belonged to her only daughter and the designer clothes and shoes she loved to wear — and buy.

She shuttled boxes in and out of the brick building with white shutters in a small complex close to Route 30 in Unity.

Twenty-six bins of clothes — about a third of them with price tags still attached — now create a maze in Kathe Gross' Derry Township home.

"That's not counting the shoes. That's just the clothes," she said.

The contents of the Edgewater Village apartment where Cassandra Gross lived are all her mother has left of her daughter's life.

Kathe Gross has her stuff. But she doesn't have Cassandra, who responded equally to the nicknames Cass, Cassie and Billy.

Fifty-three days after she last talked to her daughter, Kathe packed up the contents of her life in late May.

"When I closed that door, I thought I was going to die," Kathe Gross said. "It's one of the hardest things I've ever done in my life. ... But now I can focus on finding her."

***

At 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, April 10, Pennsylvania State Police announced they had opened a missing persons investigation. No one had heard from Cassandra Edlyn Gross in nearly three days, the agency reported.

Cassandra's 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander also was missing, police said.

We have a missing person's investigation for Cassandra Edlyn Gross 51. Cassandra resides at Edgwater Village in Latrobe. Last talked to by telephone on 4/7 3:30pm. Her vehicle a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander PA Reg HLP 1411 is also missing. Anyone w/ info contact 911 pic.twitter.com/WWnrfcqEJp — Troop A Public Information Officers (@PSPTroopAPIO) April 10, 2018

By then, her parents were wracked with worry. Cassandra's beloved little white dog, Baxter, had been found the day before, alone near Beatty Crossroads.

For two months, family members and friends have struggled to cope with the mystery surrounding her disappearance.

They gathered amid candlelight in a Latrobe park.

They reached out to a national organization for help in launching a search.

They organized a fundraiser to help with expenses for Cassandra and Baxter.

What they want most, however, has been elusive.

"I'm asking God every night for a miracle, to let us know where she's at," said Karen Reinard, Cassandra's aunt. "It just breaks my heart that we don't know where she is.

"We know in our hearts that she's not missing, that she's dead. We just wish we could find her."

***

Cassandra Gross had plans.

She headed to Greensburg on April 7, a Saturday, for lunch with a friend. First, she had to buy a birthday card.

Cassandra slipped on a black-and-white turtleneck and jeans. Over her shoulder, she slung the beige Coach purse she had purchased a week earlier during a trip to an outlet store in North Carolina while visiting her son.

She said goodbye to Baxter, left her apartment and got into her red Outlander to start the 15-minute drive west to Greensburg. She stopped at the Hallmark store in Hempfield to pick out a card, and a few items for herself.

Cassandra wrote a birthday message to the teenage daughter of her friend, Mary Ann Dicks, and tucked some cash inside the envelope. It didn't matter that the card was two months late.

The two women — who refer to each other as "wifey" — hugged at the Parkwood Inn Restaurant in Southwest Greensburg. Close friends as students at Greensburg Salem High School, they had reconnected about five years ago when Dicks was planning their 30-year class reunion.