Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Umpire struck by Northgate tree gets 'Great Call Award'

Patrick Varine
Patrick Varine | Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 3:18 p.m.
WPIAL District 7 official Richard Kotarsky and WPIAL Executive Director Tim O'Malley present Bill Esau, 70, of McCandless (center) with the National Association of Sports Officials' 'Great Call Award' on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
WPIAL District 7 official Richard Kotarsky and WPIAL Executive Director Tim O'Malley present Bill Esau, 70, of McCandless (center) with the National Association of Sports Officials' 'Great Call Award' on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Bill Esau of McCandless (right) and his wife Phyllis join WPIAL Executive Director Tim O'Malley in looking at the 'Great Call Award' on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Esau received the award for his efforts to protect students from a falling tree at Northgate Junior-Senior High School in late April.
Patrick Varine | Tribune-Review
Bill Esau of McCandless (right) and his wife Phyllis join WPIAL Executive Director Tim O'Malley in looking at the 'Great Call Award' on Wednesday, May 30, 2018. Esau received the award for his efforts to protect students from a falling tree at Northgate Junior-Senior High School in late April.

Updated 7 hours ago

Bill Esau of McCandless didn't look any worse for wear on Wednesday afternoon, despite taking a hit from a falling tree that required 12 cranial staples to fix exactly a month earlier.

Esau, 70, the WPIAL umpire who pushed a student out of the way when a tree came crashing down April 30 onto the backstop, home bench and press box at Northgate Junior-Senior High School in Bellevue, was presented with the National Association of Sports Officials' Great Call Award between softball playoff games at Seton Hill University.

"The term 'lumber,' used in reference to softball and baseball bats back in the day, will have new meaning now, won't it?" said the public-address announcer.

Despite its title, the award is not given for a call made during an actual sports game.

"We seek out sports officials who, by their actions, give us pride, and give us a role model we can use in our lives," the announcer said. Esau wasn't calling the games at Seton Hill Wednesday, but he and his wife accepted the award from WPIAL officials between playoffs.

Esau has been a coach, umpire and referee for decades, first at his children's Little League and hockey games, then for WPIAL baseball and softball. His son was an umpire as well, according to Esau's wife Phyllis.

He was back on the field, literally, the next day to umpire a game.

"I must have a hard head," he told the Trib.

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.

Related Content
Umpire who saved players from falling tree in Bellevue back behind the plate
A 70-year-old umpire from McCandless pushed a softball player out of the way as a giant tree crashed down onto the field at Northgate Junior-Senior ...
TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me