Umpire struck by Northgate tree gets 'Great Call Award'

Bill Esau of McCandless didn't look any worse for wear on Wednesday afternoon, despite taking a hit from a falling tree that required 12 cranial staples to fix exactly a month earlier.

Esau, 70, the WPIAL umpire who pushed a student out of the way when a tree came crashing down April 30 onto the backstop, home bench and press box at Northgate Junior-Senior High School in Bellevue, was presented with the National Association of Sports Officials' Great Call Award between softball playoff games at Seton Hill University.

"The term 'lumber,' used in reference to softball and baseball bats back in the day, will have new meaning now, won't it?" said the public-address announcer.

Despite its title, the award is not given for a call made during an actual sports game.

"We seek out sports officials who, by their actions, give us pride, and give us a role model we can use in our lives," the announcer said. Esau wasn't calling the games at Seton Hill Wednesday, but he and his wife accepted the award from WPIAL officials between playoffs.

Esau has been a coach, umpire and referee for decades, first at his children's Little League and hockey games, then for WPIAL baseball and softball. His son was an umpire as well, according to Esau's wife Phyllis.

He was back on the field, literally, the next day to umpire a game.

"I must have a hard head," he told the Trib.

