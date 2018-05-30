Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Public outcry gets Norwin board to rescind assistant principal assignment

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 11:12 p.m.
Hillcrest Intermediate School in the Norwin School District
Lynette Howard of North Huntingdon holds a paper protesting the assignment of Doreen Harris to assistant principal at Hillcrest Intermediate School outside a Norwin School Board meeting on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.
Joe Napsha I Tribune-Review
Lynette Howard of North Huntingdon holds a paper protesting the assignment of Doreen Harris to assistant principal at Hillcrest Intermediate School outside a Norwin School Board meeting on Wednesday, May 30, 2018.

Heeding public criticism, Norwin school board members Wednesday reversed their decision to make administrator Doreen Harris the assistant principal of Hillcrest Intermediate School.

Harris was removed as principal in another district elementary school — Stewartsville — in 2015 after a retired janitor filed a discrimination suit against her and the district. She has since served as educational programs and services coordinator for the past three years but that position is being eliminated in the next school year.

Just last week, the board approved Harris' reassignment on a 8-1 vote, with Director Brian Carlton dissenting.

Harris has not responded to email requests for comment and was not present at Wednesday's board meeting.

Several women held signs outside Wednesday's board meeting boycotting Harris' appointment, and a few voiced complaints during the meeting.

Tiffany Haraburda told the board that Harris was “unjust and abusive to many people,” claiming she was not supportive of students with individual education plans.

“Can you honestly say Miss Harris adds value to Hillcrest?” asked Pamela Rikstad of North Huntingdon.

Board President Robert Perkins said directors made the decision to cancel the reassignment as a result of the complaints heard at the meeting. When Harris was appointed to her current job, some parents complained about negative experiences they allegedly had with her.

“We're trying to address the concerns of the public and balance the needs of the educational system,” Perkins said. He announced the decision following a closed-door executive session.

Perkins did not specify what role Harris would fill in the upcoming school year.

Rikstad said after the meeting she was pleased that the board listened to their complaints about Harris.

“I'm glad she's not interacting with the children,” Rikstad said.

In 2014, retired janitor William T. Breeger sued Harris, the district and human resources director Thomas Wrobeleski in Westmoreland County Court, claiming he was the target of harassment and age discrimination dating back to 2006.

Norwin approved a $72,538 settlement with Breeger in March 2015. The Equal Employment Opportunity Commission determined there was evidence to support the janitor's claims against Harris. In the settlement, Norwin paid about $17,000, which covered the insurance deductible and legal fees.

Lisa Banasick, the current assistant principal at Hillcrest, will remain in her position for the new school year, Perkins said. Under the proposed restructuring approved last week, Banasick was to become associate director of special education and special services.

Both Harris, who receives a salary of $119,825, and Banasick, who receives a salary of $113,336, were to be reassigned without any additional compensation.

Perkins said Harris' assignment will be revised when the board meets June 25.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

