Norwin OKs preliminary budget with tax increase

Property owners in the Norwin School District would see their taxes increased by 2.4 mills for the 2018-2019 school year under a preliminary budget approved Wednesday.

The 71.1 million budget the board adopted represents a 3.1 percent increase in expenses from the $68.6 million spending plan for the current year that ends June 30.

The proposed increase in real estate taxes for North Huntingdon, North Irwin and Irwin will boost the millage rate to 80 mills if the board approves a final budget without reducing the tax hike. For the 18 properties Norwin serves in Allegheny County, taxes will be raised by about a third of a mill.

The millage rate for Westmoreland County includes 1.2 mills for the Norwin Public Library, which the district collects as a result of a referendum approved by voters in 2000.

A 2.4 mill increase will cost an extra $52 in school taxes for a property with a median assessed value of $21,630, the district said.

The board adopted the proposed budget on a 5-3 vote. Directors Robert Perkins, Donald Rhodes, Dennis Rittenhouse, Ray Kocak and Darlene Ciocca supported the spending plan, while Barbara Viola, Brian Carlton and Tracey Czajkowski were against it. Shawn Petrisko was absent from the meeting.

Viola said she could not support a budget that cuts educational programs.

The district has proposed to cut eight positions in the upcoming school year, including art and family and consumer science in the middle school, and two health and physical education at the high school.

“There are so many things (in the budget) that goes against what I believe in,” Viola said.

Carlton said after the meeting that sacrifices are being made to education, “while preserving administration.”

“I want to reduce administrative expenses” and reallocate those funds to reduce elementary class sizes, he said.

The school board last week voted 5-4 to reject the same spending plan. Ciocca, who last week opposed the plan, said she voted to adopt the budget so it could be approved by June 30. If not adopted by the end of the fiscal year, employees would not be paid in beginning in July.

The board will hold a budget workshop at 6:30 p.m. June 25, then vote to adopt the final spending plan at 4 p.m. June 29.

