Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Norwin OKs preliminary budget with tax increase

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Wednesday, May 30, 2018, 11:51 p.m.
Kyle Hodges

Updated 27 minutes ago

Property owners in the Norwin School District would see their taxes increased by 2.4 mills for the 2018-2019 school year under a preliminary budget approved Wednesday.

The 71.1 million budget the board adopted represents a 3.1 percent increase in expenses from the $68.6 million spending plan for the current year that ends June 30.

The proposed increase in real estate taxes for North Huntingdon, North Irwin and Irwin will boost the millage rate to 80 mills if the board approves a final budget without reducing the tax hike. For the 18 properties Norwin serves in Allegheny County, taxes will be raised by about a third of a mill.

The millage rate for Westmoreland County includes 1.2 mills for the Norwin Public Library, which the district collects as a result of a referendum approved by voters in 2000.

A 2.4 mill increase will cost an extra $52 in school taxes for a property with a median assessed value of $21,630, the district said.

The board adopted the proposed budget on a 5-3 vote. Directors Robert Perkins, Donald Rhodes, Dennis Rittenhouse, Ray Kocak and Darlene Ciocca supported the spending plan, while Barbara Viola, Brian Carlton and Tracey Czajkowski were against it. Shawn Petrisko was absent from the meeting.

Viola said she could not support a budget that cuts educational programs.

The district has proposed to cut eight positions in the upcoming school year, including art and family and consumer science in the middle school, and two health and physical education at the high school.

“There are so many things (in the budget) that goes against what I believe in,” Viola said.

Carlton said after the meeting that sacrifices are being made to education, “while preserving administration.”

“I want to reduce administrative expenses” and reallocate those funds to reduce elementary class sizes, he said.

The school board last week voted 5-4 to reject the same spending plan. Ciocca, who last week opposed the plan, said she voted to adopt the budget so it could be approved by June 30. If not adopted by the end of the fiscal year, employees would not be paid in beginning in July.

The board will hold a budget workshop at 6:30 p.m. June 25, then vote to adopt the final spending plan at 4 p.m. June 29.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me