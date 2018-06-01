Staff shortages, heavy workload drive Westmoreland sheriff's overtime costs

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Overtime expenses are up this year for rank and file at the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office, mainly because of extra time required to deal with personnel shortages and a heavy workload, Sheriff Jonathan Held said.

Through April, Held paid more than $8,200 in overtime to administrators and nonunion staff, which nearly exhausts the yearly budget for additional wages paid to those employees, payroll records obtained from the county controller's office show.

County commissioners assigned Held $9,000 this year for nonunion and administrative staff overtime.

Unionized deputies earned more than $61,000 in overtime over the same time period, records show.

Held and Chief Deputy Patricia Fritz are the department's only employees ineligible to receive overtime.

Lt. Denise Appleby earned $3,148 in overtime over the first four months of 2018. Capt. Travis Day, who was hired in January, had accrued roughly $500 in overtime.

“We are extremely busy with high-profile cases,” Held wrote in an email.

Appleby and Day also covered duties left unfilled because of a five-week medical leave taken this year by Fritz, he said. They also worked additional hours while Held and Fritz attended required continuing education classes, he said.

The sheriff said he confirmed both worked the hours for which they were paid.

“I have recently completed a time sheet audit, which I frequently do, that compares county ID swipe card information with the hours listed on time sheets,” Held said. “Both Lt. Appleby's and Capt. Day's time sheets coincide with their swipe card information.”

Overtime spending in the sheriff's office is a concern, county Commissioner Ted Kopas said.

“He's already busted that budget. It's either mismanagement or a total disregard for the county budget,” Kopas said. “Either way, it's wrong.”

Held has been at odds with the commissioners for most of his first two terms in office. The commissioners have asked state lawmakers to impeach the sheriff in the wake of criminal charges filed against him by the state Attorney General's Office as well as a series of lawsuits alleging gender, racial and other discrimination.

Held's criminal trial on charges that he misappropriated office staff and equipment for political purposes is tentatively scheduled to begin in August.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.