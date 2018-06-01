Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Westmoreland

Staff shortages, heavy workload drive Westmoreland sheriff's overtime costs

Rich Cholodofsky
Rich Cholodofsky | Friday, June 1, 2018, 3:32 p.m.
The sheriff's office at the Westmoreland County Courthouse
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The sheriff's office at the Westmoreland County Courthouse

Updated 48 minutes ago

Overtime expenses are up this year for rank and file at the Westmoreland County Sheriff's Office, mainly because of extra time required to deal with personnel shortages and a heavy workload, Sheriff Jonathan Held said.

Through April, Held paid more than $8,200 in overtime to administrators and nonunion staff, which nearly exhausts the yearly budget for additional wages paid to those employees, payroll records obtained from the county controller's office show.

County commissioners assigned Held $9,000 this year for nonunion and administrative staff overtime.

Unionized deputies earned more than $61,000 in overtime over the same time period, records show.

Held and Chief Deputy Patricia Fritz are the department's only employees ineligible to receive overtime.

Lt. Denise Appleby earned $3,148 in overtime over the first four months of 2018. Capt. Travis Day, who was hired in January, had accrued roughly $500 in overtime.

“We are extremely busy with high-profile cases,” Held wrote in an email.

Appleby and Day also covered duties left unfilled because of a five-week medical leave taken this year by Fritz, he said. They also worked additional hours while Held and Fritz attended required continuing education classes, he said.

The sheriff said he confirmed both worked the hours for which they were paid.

“I have recently completed a time sheet audit, which I frequently do, that compares county ID swipe card information with the hours listed on time sheets,” Held said. “Both Lt. Appleby's and Capt. Day's time sheets coincide with their swipe card information.”

Overtime spending in the sheriff's office is a concern, county Commissioner Ted Kopas said.

“He's already busted that budget. It's either mismanagement or a total disregard for the county budget,” Kopas said. “Either way, it's wrong.”

Held has been at odds with the commissioners for most of his first two terms in office. The commissioners have asked state lawmakers to impeach the sheriff in the wake of criminal charges filed against him by the state Attorney General's Office as well as a series of lawsuits alleging gender, racial and other discrimination.

Held's criminal trial on charges that he misappropriated office staff and equipment for political purposes is tentatively scheduled to begin in August.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-830-6293 or rcholodofsky@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me