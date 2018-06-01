Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Westmoreland

Hempfield picks new manager in close vote

Jacob Tierney
Jacob Tierney | Friday, June 1, 2018, 4:10 p.m.
Jason Winters (left), director of Hempfield Parks and Recreation, and Patrick Karnash, Hempfield code official, work to post signs at Hempfield Park and Athletic Complex on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, in preparation for the 18th Annual Hempfield Community Days running all weekend.
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review
Evan R. Sanders | Tribune-Review

Updated 13 minutes ago

The Hempfield supervisors removed “acting” from the title of acting township manager Jason Winters this week.

Supervisors voted 3-2 Tuesday to promote Winters to manager.

He's been the acting manager, the township's top-level employee in charge of turning the commissioners' directions into day-to-day operations, since the departure of manager Andrew Walz in February.

Winters has also been the township recreation director since 2012.

He said he will continue to work on the township's top priorities, including an ongoing major park renovation and an upcoming $2.2 million paving project.

“For me, it's looking at the big picture for the township, and working with the supervisors on their goals for the township,” he said.

Supervisors Tom Logan, John Silvis and Doug Weimer voted to promote Winters, with George Reese and Robert Ritson opposing.

Weimer said he was impressed by how Winters effectively stepped into the role of manager when Walz left.

“Jason Winters did a great job performing the role of recreation director, and the role of interim township manager over the past few months,” he said.

Supervisors were divided based on how long they've served, Weimer said, with the two newest members voting against Winters.

Reese, supervisors chairman, said he doesn't think experience or lack thereof played a role in the vote.

“I just wanted to go in a different direction,” he said.

He's been a supervisor three years. Ritson is in his first year, and served as township manager from 2002-08.

Supervisors interviewed 13 candidates and narrowed it down to two. The other candidates have not been disclosed.

Reese said he likes Winters and thinks he has done well, but preferred the other finalist.

Winters said he's more focused on the job ahead than the narrow vote.

“I'm just going to keep moving forward as if it was 5-0,” he said.

He will be paid a salary of $80,000 a year, which is a raise of $13,000.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach him at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.

